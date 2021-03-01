Florence Montmare’s top movies she watched as part of her personal “Scenes From an Island” film festival.
“Index” (2019)
“It’s so perfect. It’s just a perfect film about humanity and hope. It’s an incredible film.”
“Call Me By Your Name” (2017)
“It’s about a connection to nature and isolation of people and just a gorgeous love story.”
"La Jetée" (1962)
“It’s just stills, but it’s beautiful. It’s one you need to watch if you go to art school.”
“Electric Swan” (2019)
“A very good film.”
"Pierrot Le Fou" (1965)
“It’s just so incredible and cutting edge.”