Ground control to Mars Rover

Though she no doubt would have loved to, there’s a very remote chance that Amelia Ashley will ever get to outer space.
But she had a very realistic chance to at least get her name into space after the Northern Middle School student was named Maryland’s winner after advancing to the Grade 5-9 semifinals in a contest to name the official 2020 Mars Rover.
“I was a little on edge periodically, but not really,” said Ashley, who was one of just 57 entries who remained in the running after the field was narrowed down. “It would have really meant a lot [to me], and kind of help pave the way for human exploration of Mars.”
The winner — Alexander Mather of Lake Braddock Middle School in Virginia — will receive a trip to Cape Canaveral, Fla., to watch the launch. Mather’s winning entry was Perseverance, which Ashley herself voted for.
A total of 28,000 students in grades K through 12 entered the contest.
“I thought, ‘Wow,’ that’s crazy,” said Ashley’s mother Cyndi.
The Rover is a robotic scientist weighing more than 2,300 pounds that will, according to a news release, “search for signs of past microbial life, characterize the planet’s climate and geology, collect samples for future return to Earth, and pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet.”
The spacecraft is scheduled to launch in July and touch down on Mars in February 2021.
“I’m just very excited for her and proud of her for just entering,” Cyndi said, “and for her to get to the semifinalists was very exciting.”
The Owings resident found out about the contest from her mother, who was perusing the Air and Space Museum website one afternoon.
“I was poking around and saw the contest and said, ‘You could enter that’ and she jumped right on it,” Cyndi said. “She said, ‘I know just what I want to name it,’ and I asked, ‘What?’ but she wouldn’t tell me the name until she had written her essay.”
“Did she get my curiosity?” Amelia asked. “Oh yeah.”
Amelia said one word, Excelsior, came to mind right away.
“I’d heard it a couple of times, and I didn’t know the exact meaning, so I looked it up, and it said it meant upward in Latin,” she said. “So I thought, ‘You know, we’re always reaching upward and out and upward to learn more,’ so I thought it was perfect. It was my only choice.”
In her essay, Ashley wrote that Excelsior would be a fitting name for the rover because it means “no one has ever landed a manned spacecraft on Mars, and that would be a step upward in scientific progress. Also, the rover is going to try to find out if there was ever life on Mars, which would be another step up for scientific research. This mission is helping to pave the way for scientific breakthroughs such as landing a manned spacecraft on Mars, of discovering signs of life there. Ever Upward, or Excelsior, would capture the reasons for the mission, so that is why it would be a great name.”
A few weeks later, Amelia returned home from school to a surprise announcement.
“My mom told me the semifinalists were announced and showed me the page,” Amelia said, “and when I saw my name, I kind of freaked out.”
Amelia said she was never really into space until she started watching a movie.
“It’s kind of a crazy story, but I never really liked it until I got into Star Wars, and that kind of translated over into the real world, and now I’m really into it,” said Ashley, who still has not seen two of the trilogy’s movies.
She is also a big science fiction fan, loves most movies (“they’re all so good, so I don’t really have a favorite”), very few sports (“really nothing unless it’s horse racing”), loves chocolate (“hands-down”), musical artists (“appropriate for my age”) and almost all cinematic soundtracks (“no favorite because it’s impossible to choose”).
She said she’d told only her best friend Linnea that she had advanced to the semifinals.
“I was excited, but I didn’t want to brag,” she said, “plus I was trying not to get my hopes up, but I was still hoping.”
Still, Ashley will head into space, albeit virtually. According to the contest website, “all 155 semifinalists’ proposed names and essays have been stenciled onto a silicon chip with lines of text smaller than one-thousandth the width of a human hair and will be flown to Mars aboard the rover.”
In addition, the whole family — father Roy and twin 9-year-old brothers Rider and Ryder — are registered in a “Send your Name to Mars” promotion in which their names are inscribed on a microchip and put on an initial test flight that orbited the earth.
“It’s very exciting,” said Ashley, who yearns to be a veterinarian or astronaut. “I’m a total space geek now.”
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL