Wayne and Virginia Levillain say there’s no secret to living life right. And they don’t have the secret formula to staying healthy either. But there are things the couple, who have been married 67 years, like to do every day.
Wayne, who will turn 100 on Dec. 23, insists on watching “Gunsmoke” reruns every day during his lunch, while wife Virginia, 96, indulges in a snack-sized Snickers bar at lunch and something sweet at dinnertime.
“When the dentist would tell her she has cavities, she says, ‘You know, I do eat a Snickers at lunchtime, but I won’t eat it anymore,’” said daughter Nedda Welch, who retired in 2017 after 29 years as a licensed daycare provider to help care for her parents. “But she won’t stop.”
Wayne was born Dec. 23, 1919, in Little Rock, Ark., but when his mother died of appendicitis when he was 10, the family moved to Washington, D.C., to live with his sister, Vera, while his father worked as a carpenter.
Virginia Guffrida was born four years later on July 23 in Washington, D.C., and was the second-youngest of eight children, six of whom were girls.
The couple met while they were youngsters, but the two were part of a large crowd – much of that crowd consisted of Virginia and her seven siblings — that hung out together.
“I was going with her brother as part of a [friendly] gang,” Wayne said. “It took a while to like her.”
“We weren’t interested in each other growing up,” Virginia said. “He was like another brother to me.”
Wayne made screen doors as a stock boy at a Woodward & Lothrop department store before enlisting in the Army two weeks after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941.
He was stationed in Hawaii for two years before serving a pair of two-year deployments in New Guinea and the Philippines as a combat medic. He was awarded a Purple Heart, a Bronze Cross and a Meritorious Unit commendation.
While he’s not keen of speaking of his time in the military — he would only say he was awarded the Purple Heart for an incident involving shrapnel — he attended Veterans Day events until just recently when it’s gotten difficult to get around with his cane.
“Do people appreciate veterans?” asks Wayne, who constantly wears a World War II Veteran baseball cap. “They seem to like [that I served].”
“People are constantly scoming up to him and shaking his hand,” Nedda said, “which is really nice to see because it means they appreciate his efforts.”
After he was discharged in 1945, he had a 30-year career as a laboratory technician at the National Institute of Health.
Virginia attended Strayer College but quit because of the war effort and became a stenographer and secretary for the War Production Board. She later took the same type of job with the Washington, D.C. police department.
Following Wayne’s military career, the couple’s feelings for each other changed, or as he says, “way, way later.”
“He took me to the movies and put his arm around me,” Virginia said, “and that had never happened before.”
The couple dated about a year before Wayne proposed to her at her house with no fanfare.
“I just asked,” he said.
The couple was married Sept. 13, 1952, at St. Francis Catholic Church in southeast Washington before what Virginia said was “a pretty good-sized” wedding of family and friends.
The couple, who has four grandsons and five great-grandchildren between the ages of seven months and five years, lived in Silver Spring for 62 years before moving to Owings five years ago.
Wayne celebrated his 100th birthday early with a bash Dec. 7 at Mamma Lucia Restaurant in Dunkirk with 75 guests.
Virginia said the biggest innovation in her mind was the invention of the radio, which was invented in the mid-1800s, but only began broadcasting in the U.S. in 1920.
“We used to all sit around it and listen,” said Virginia, who added the family’s favorite show was the “The Bob Hope Show.” “It was like the television that we have now. It was a place you got all your information, especially during the war because my brothers [Anthony and Carl were overseas].”
She also extolled the virtues in the advancement of foods.
“We didn’t have all these foods we have now. We didn’t have all these fancy foods,” she said. “We just ate regular food.”
The couple has two children, Nedda and William, a landscaper who lives in Silver Spring.
“Oh my gosh, they were very encouraging, and 100% behind anything we wanted to do, and they never pushed us one way or another when we wanted to pursue school or other ventures,” said Nedda, who lives in Shady Side. “They were mildly strict, but not that strict, really.”
When asked his biggest regret, Wayne said it was that he didn’t get a higher education. He was enrolled at Montgomery College for a while, but had to drop out because “I had to work.”
Virginia couldn’t think of any regrets, but did say her biggest joy was her children.
“They both were good,” she said, “and I was proud of them.”
Virginia added that families should do their best to stay together through thick and thin, a lesson she learned from her own. She was seven when her father died of a brain tumor while he was in his early 40s.
“I just believe in family and everyone staying together,” said Virginia, whose only remaining sibling is her 91-year-old sister Delores, who lives in an assisted living facility in Waldorf. “Stay in contact all the time. Family was everything to us. I think growing up with a big family really helped. Families aren’t the same now. They’re far away from each other.”
“I think just watching them enjoying my children,” Nedda said when asked for her favorite memories. “Their faces just light up when the little ones come around. I love watching that.”
