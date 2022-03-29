Sal Icaza said the Maryland Osprey Nature Festival, which will be held Saturday, April 2, in Calvert County’s Drum Point community, was organized as a type of teaching moment following an unfortunate incident last year involving ospreys.
Icaza said the euthanizing deaths of two baby ospreys nesting atop a light pole at Cove Point Park that drew public outrage eventually led to organizing the festival.
“I can speak for myself in that I think the catalyst for this whole thing was of course the tragedy that happened last August,” said Icaza, who is the chairman of Maryland Osprey Board. “That had me thinking, and instead of getting mad about it — which I was — I thought, ‘What about making this into a positive?’ The reality is that what happened, happened, and there’s some responsibility to go around, but it’s how you respond. The whole idea is that at the end of the day we have a whole lot of ospreys coming back year after year and their rebound has been incredible ... So our job is to foster a co-existence of both [humans and ospreys].”
Icaza also did some research and said he “couldn’t believe there wasn’t an osprey festival in the entire state, and there never has been.”
There will be now, though, and the star of the show is the osprey. Sometimes called sea hawks, the birds return to Maryland around St. Patrick’s Day each year and leave to winter in the Caribbean in the late summer or early fall.
“Our festival coincides with their return home,” said Icaza of the Maryland Osprey Board, whose motto is “Education. Conservation. Celebration.” “So it’s kind of a welcome home festival.”
“I think the festival is a great idea and I think it’s good to get the public educated about ospreys and their importance to the Chesapeake Bay and how they fit into the whole ecosystem,” said Greg Kerns, who is a naturalist at Patuxent River Park in Upper Marlboro with the Maryland Capital Park and Planning Commission.
Kerns, who will be the keynote speaker at the festival, has worked at the park for more than 35 years and spearheads an osprey nest platform and banding program that spans a good portion of the tidal Patuxent River.
Kerns said osprey numbers in the U.S. are “excellent” and that there are 8,000 to 10,000 pairs of in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
He said ospreys have a unique ability to hover, are able to carry fish roughly half their body weight, are able to snap their talons shut in 0.002 of a second and, because they have more visual acuity receptors in their eyes, their eyesight is about eight times better than humans. That vision helps them spot fish from a height of about 150 feet in water that is often murky.
“I think they are the one species that has actually increased because of people putting up nesting platforms,” said Kerns, who lives in Dunkirk. “They have become so reliant on those that I think they’re intertwined with humanity in a way that no one ever expected and this has helped to increase their population.”
Icaza, who is also a professional photographer and teacher at Southern Maryland Photography, said the key to taking good photos of ospreys is patience.
“You also have to know the hot spots and their behavior, such as whether they’re cleaning up [their nest] or diving,” he said. “Sometimes somebody will take a picture and then put the camera down because they went out of sight, but I’ll tell them, ‘No, no, no, just hang around a second. They’ll come back.’”
Icaza said the festival will be all about community.
“To me, it’s the whole concept of bringing the community together, just bringing everybody together to celebrate the osprey,” he said. “[We want people] to learn, to have fun and to be enlightened by these beautiful creatures.”
