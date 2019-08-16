The CalvertHealth Foundation board of trustees recently welcomed two new members: Dwayne Hooper, the executive minister of Largo Community Church, and Frank Smith, president and CEO of Idea Solutions.
“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Hooper and Mr. Smith as new board members,” said Theresa Johnson, associate vice president and executive director for the foundation, in a press release. “These new members will add additional experience and expertise to an already exceptional board.”
Hooper brings extensive experience in leadership and financial management to the foundation. As executive minister of Largo Community Church, he cares for a congregation of more than 1,000 members and oversees church financials and various ministries and departments.
A former National Football League player, Hooper has a passion for youth and is looking forward to contributing to the Foundation’s Rising Star Program.
“I believe in the mission of the hospital to make a difference in every life we touch,” Hooper said in a press release. “As a minister, it spoke to me and I thought, ‘What a way to directly help the residents of the Calvert County community’.”
Hooper lives in Huntingtown with his wife Patricia and their sons, DJ, Clarke and Grant.
A retired Naval Officer, Smith started Idea Solutions in 2002 and brings a wealth of financial management skills and experience as well to the foundation.
Idea Solutions is an IT company aimed at increasing its clients’ efficiency and productivity through the implementation of information technology.
Smith has also served as the former chair of the Calvert County Chamber of Commerce.
A long-time supporter of the medical center, Smith looks forward to the CalvertHealth gala each year.
“The gala is a premier event for CalvertHealth and it’s so rewarding to see the community come together to open their hearts to the needs of others,” said Smith, who lives in Huntingtown with his wife, Linda.
The new board members help fill vacancies and replace previous board members who have served on the foundation for many years.
“We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Dr. Ramona Crowley Goldberg and Donnie Downs for their dedicated service, insights and contributions during their time on the Foundation Board,” Foundation Board Chair Lynette Entzian said in the release.
The CalvertHealth Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a board of local residents who volunteer their time and talents within the community to further the mission of the medical center.
For more information on the foundation, call 410-414-4570.