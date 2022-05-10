Kayleigh Hubbert put in plenty of thought before she signed up to compete in the Miss Maryland USA competition.
Um, not so much.
“I saw an ad on Instagram and signed up on a whim,” said the 18-year-old Hubbert, who lives in Dunkirk. “I just filled in the information and went, ‘Huh, I don’t know if I’ll make it in.' I’m not the normal beauty standard for women. I’m not a size 2, so I’ll send in a photo and if worse comes to worse and they say, ‘No’ it’s fine.”
The competition takes place May 13-15 at the Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.
“Definitely it’s out of my comfort zone,” said Hubbert, who is a 2021 Northern High School graduate. “I saw the girl getting the crown placed on her head [from the 2021 pageant] and the joy in her face and thought, ‘Wow, this beautiful woman is making a difference in kids' lives. I want to do that.'”
And Towson University roommate Teiajanae Leake was all for the decision.
“She said, ‘Kayleigh, go, do it. You’re the extroverted one. You should try it and see how far you can get,’” Hubbert said.
She was eventually granted an interview — “I was like, ‘Wait. What?'” she said — and only told her mother, Victoria, of her decision after she qualified as a contestant.
“It was straight panic,” Victoria said, “just because it’s so out of my wheelhouse.
Hubbert is a freshman majoring in psychology in order to become an abnormal child psychologist, in honor of her 10–year-old brother Vincent, who died in 2019.
Many of her outfits for the business casual, evening gown and swimsuit competition are black — "I think I look best in darker tones,” she said — though her evening gown is silver.
“It’s modest, but it’s also very feminine,” she said.
Hubbert also enjoys photography, paddleboarding, skateboarding, writing short stories and poetry, cooking and baking, and hanging out with her friends.
A military kid, she grew up in Florida and Hawaii before settling in Maryland.
“Honestly, I’m not shocked as far as her being a contestant because she is a quality person through and through,” Victoria said, though she added that she was surprised her daughter entered the pageant during a busy first year of college. “[I’m happy that] in her freshman year she has the confidence and the gung-ho to go through with it just because I know the transitioning to college is so [time consuming]. So just to take the additional stress on her plate to be competing is so worthy. She’s so capable.”
Hubbert said she is going in to the competition “very blind,” but added she will do her best to emerge tops in the 81-contestant field.
“I just hope to feel more confident about myself and show other girls that have maybe looked at [pageants] and thought, ‘Wow, I wish I could do pageants,’” said Hubbert, who has paid many of the competition fees from her savings as a camp counsellor. “I’m doing this on a budget and I’m doing this on my savings, but I feel it’s worth it. It’s a once in a lifetime experience and I’m really excited about it.”
Leonardtown High School graduate Maria Derisavi of St. Mary's County was crowned Miss Maryland Teen USA in last year’s competition, while fellow Leonardtown grad Amaya Reed was the second runner-up. Rachel Labatt of St. Mary’s County also competed in the 2021 Miss Maryland competition.
The winner of this year’s competition will represent Maryland at the 2022 Miss USA pageant. For more information, go to www.missmarylandusa.com/.