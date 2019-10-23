Calvert High School Assistant Principal Cathy Sutton wears a Cavaliers’ “Be the change” lanyard, and the administrator has been helping to change the school by helping to implement different clubs and organizations.
Sutton was honored for her contributions when she was recently named the 2020 Maryland Assistant Principal of the Year by the Maryland Association of Secondary School Principals.
“I’m really trying to empower my students and I try and empower the teachers,” said Sutton, who has been at Calvert High for six of the last nine years, bookending a three-year stint as assistant principal at Calvert Middle School. “I feel compelled to make the school a better place and the world a better place. I think there’s a lot of people who deserve the award so I don’t like all the attention.”
“She is a change maker at Calvert High and a very creative problem solver,” Superintendent Daniel D. Curry said in a press release. “We are so proud of her.”
Sutton is the first assistant principal in Calvert’s public schools to receive the award, which has gone to administrators in Montgomery and Howard counties nine of the last 15 years. Michael Reidy of Plum Point Middle School was named Middle School Principal of the Year in 2002.
“Ms. Sutton is a champion for every child,” Calvert High School principal Steven Lucas said in the release. “She is always thinking of others. She is a tireless leader, a devoted mother of four, and a super role model for everyone in our community. I can think of no better leader with whom I have worked to be recognized as the Assistant Principal of the Year.”
Sutton said she’s strict with the schools’ approximately 1,150 students, but tries to connect with them on a deeper level.
“I think kids want to be treated like human beings, so I really try and listen to them,” she said. “I think a lot of times kids just feel unheard and they take their angst out on adults, so I take time to listen. I have to be [tough], but I like to think that you’re trying to change a behavior and not just punish a kid. Whenever I’m working with a student I’m really hoping to get down to the root cause, and then help to change it. The whole point is we’re not just producing kids who know academics, but can be good human beings.”
“She is really amazing and just goes above and beyond for everything, whether it’s helping the students or fellow staff members,” said Calvert senior Angel Gingras, who was one of four people to write a letter of recommendation for Sutton for the award’s application process. “She really just tries to do her best for the students, even if she doesn’t have to.”
Sutton, whose mantra is “We rise by lifting others,” has helped support the MAC Scholars, a mentorship organization for African American males.
“We’re very aware of the struggles African American men have,” said Sutton, who initiated the same program at Calvert Middle, “and we’re trying to break down the stereotypes.”
In 2017, Sutton spent hours on the logistics of scheduling to ensure all students have access to rigorous instruction in the right academic setting, and last year she started a “Believe in You” student advisory program, which delivers monthly lessons to their peers. According to a news release, Sutton’s involvement helped double the number of student leaders.
She has also initiated and continues to plan a four-day freshman boot camp for incoming ninth-graders, and a freshman orientation day complete with pep rally.
Sutton, who lives in St. Leonard with her husband Joe, the county’s secondary math supervisor and children Aubrey, a freshman at Calvert High; Eliza, who attends Calvert Middle; Cate, who is at St. Leonard Elementary; and 3-year-old Ryan; also began Cavalier Scholars to recognize first-time AP students and students who earned a high score on the Maryland assessment tests. She helped find sponsors, had signs printed and along with groups of teachers and staff members delivered about half the 300 signs to students’ front yards.
“I had transportation help me come up with routes,” she said, “but we couldn’t deliver all of them because our area is so large.”
She also organized the first back-to-school neighborhood block party for students and their families to celebrate the start of the year and meet staff members.
“We wanted the neighborhood to know that we care and we wanted to be there,” Sutton said of the event, which was held in the White Sands neighborhood in Lusby.
She said her greatest accomplishment was seeing the Positive Behavioral and Interventions & Supports club organize its Community Day in May at Calvert High.
“That was the most surreal moment of my life because kids don’t get excited about anything,” she said. “They’re very teenagery, but you would have thought we had brought in Brad Pitt or some other huge celebrity. They were so excited, they loved [speaker Kevin Atlas] and they played games. It was like they were kids for a day and they felt ownership because they had planned it. I think that’s probably my greatest accomplishment.”
Sutton graduated from Patuxent High School in 2000 and earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Maryland, where she is currently enrolled in a doctoral program, and her master’s degree at McDaniel College.
She began her teaching career — which she said was initiated in part by her teachers at Patuxent — teaching English at Huntingtown High School in 2010 until 2014 when she became the English core lead at Calvert High.
