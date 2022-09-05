If you go
Twin Beach Players will stage “Steel Magnolias” at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays from Sept. 16 to 26 at the Boys & Girls Club, located at 9021 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
Tickets are $18, $16 for students, seniors and military, free for ages 5 and younger. The show has mature themes, a weapon and a weapon being discharged.
For more information, go to www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66713.
