Where is it acceptable to dress as a chimney, or wear large rubber ears, or dress as an elf, or pull on holiday-themed leggings?
The answer is when it’s for the annual Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run, which returns for the 22nd year Saturday at the Holiday Inn Solomons — Conference Center & Marina.
“It’s a great family fun event,” said Kelly Imhof of Great Mills, who along with her husband Greg have been race directors all 21 years. “It’s just something fun to do with your family.
The event is a timed 5K race on a USA Track & Field-certified course, but there are also one-mile and shorter distances for the youngsters known as Rudolph Romps. There are also costume contests for people and for pets, hence the homemade chimney costume, the wearing of large rubber ears, and the abundance of elves scurrying down the streets of Solomons.
While there is definitely a fun side to the race, there is also a more serious side.
According to literature received by Imhof, more than 50 million Americans (or almost 25%) have arthritis and about 33% also have anxiety and depression. There are more than 100 types of arthritis that attack the joints and surrounding tissues and the disease is also the number one cause of disability in the U.S.
And it’s not only affecting the elderly. An estimated 300,000 children — or 1 of every 250 — struggles with arthritis or other rheumatic condition. And one of those is 16-year-old Shannon Ward.
The Patuxent High School junior was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis when she was 18 months old. “It means my body attacks itself in the form of putting fluid in my joints, which causes inflammation and swelling,” said Ward, who is a captain on the school’s soccer team and swims relays and the 100-yard butterfly for the Panthers. “I tend to get more stiff than those around me, and then sometimes during active days, I have to slow down, compared to others.”
For the most part, Ward is able to control the disease with daily medicine and exercise because “the more your joints are moving, the less likely you’ll get stiff,” but still deals with the occasional flareup.
“I’ll start feeling pain in whatever joint will be affected,” Ward said, referring primarily to her knees and ankles, “and it sounds weird, but the pain feels different when it’s an injury versus when it’s arthritis. It’s almost a grinding feeling sometimes.”
Ward will have juvenile rheumatoid arthritis her whole life, though there’s a chance she could go through remission.
Last year’s run raised $31,772 after expenses to bring the 21-year event to a total of just more than $367,000.
The first year of the event drew 150 participants, and last year 650 runners signed up. The highest total ever was 1,150 racers. As of Tuesday, 450 people had signed up.
“It has not affected us personally, but we wanted to get more information about the event out there,” Kelly Imhof said. “Over the years, we’ve included children honorees with rheumatoid arthritis, and then it started to get a lot more personal for us.”
“It’s worth the time and it’s for a good cause,” said Ward, who has emceed the costume contest and shared her story at the event the past several years.
Runners who wish to register for the event can do so 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, or beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Holiday Inn Solomons — Conference Center & Marina, 155 Holiday Drive in Solomons.
The Rudolph Romp is at 8:15 a.m. and the 5K begins at 8:30 a.m.
The cost is $40 and includes a shirt.
For more information on the Jingle Bell Run, contact Kelly Imhof at 301-994-3597 or theimhofs@verizon.net, or go to www.events.arthritis.org.
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL