People sail and paddle and boat on it, they catch fish and other seafood from it, they swim in it and they explore it, and on Tuesday a lecture on the state of the Chesapeake Bay was held.
Professor Emeritus Walter Boynton of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science Chesapeake Biological Laboratory spoke about the bay during a presentation titled “Chesapeake Reflections: What We’ve Learned During the Past 50 Years and Where We Need To Go in the Future” at the laboratory’s offices in Solomons.
“It’s a fascinating, responsive ecosystem,” Boynton said of the Chesapeake Bay, which is about 200 miles long and has more than 11,000 miles of shoreline. “It’s not a brontosaurus where you pushed on it and nothing happened [except that] it roared. It’s much more like a greyhound where responses can be quick.”
Boynton spoke about how change is a common theme in the Chesapeake Bay, related a bit of history, shared several stories of loss and how environmental science unravels causes and cures, ad climate change.
“It was basically what I expected,” California resident Jay Perez, “but it was nice to hear that somebody did the research and put it together and presented it.”
The seminar was the fifth and final one of CBL’s Science for the Community Series, which also covered topics such as sturgeon, crabs, terrapins and dolphins. An average of 160 people attended each seminar, which was available live and virtually.
Boynton began his 45-minute talk by showing a 1588 painting that presented Indigenous people in a dugout canoe along with various forms of sea life in crystal clear water that also showed the bottom of the water column.
He also shared a quote from 1859’s “The Old Plantation” that reads, “So transparent are its waters that far out from shore you may see, in the openings of the weed forest, on its bottom the flashing sides of the finny tribe they glide over the pearly sands.”
“The water quality was bad in the 1970s and 1980s,” Perez said, “but it’s a little bit better. And there’s forward momentum.”
“I think we can get back to the days where the water is much clearer than it is now,” Boynton said.
The professor also explained how current nitrogen and phosphorus — which plants need to grow — inputs to the Patuxent River have seen a seven-fold increase since John Smith’s arrival in the area, including a 2½ times increase over the past 50 years, and why it is good for the bay.
“The first question is often, ‘Do we have enough [nitrogen and phosphorus] to grow a healthy plant community?’ And the answer right now is we have too much,” he said.
He added that a surplus of the two causes algae blooms that sink to the bottom of the bay and create dead zones, but added much is being done to remedy the situation.
He said electric power generating stations have cleaned up exhaust “roughly by half.”
“You don’t clean the rain, you clean what you put into the rain,” he said. “So there’s less in the atmosphere.”
He added that sewage treatment plants have gotten “better and better” at removing more of the nitrogen in waste and the way best management practices — or BMPs — are being applied to agriculture to help stem unnecessary runoff into the bay and its tributaries.
“The idea is we want agriculture to thrive,” he said. “We want them to use the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus they need and we want them to use no more than what they need.”
One of most successful ways BMPs reduce nutrient runoff to rivers and the bay is the use of cover crops.
“In the fall a lot of crops turn green again and those crops suck up residual nitrogen that would go into the bay,” he said. “We like that a lot.”
He also shared restorative efforts of seagrasses, which began to decline in the 1940s and have gone from 300,000 acres to just 38,000.
“I was surprised [to hear] that in 1962 we still had a lot of [submerged aquatic vegetation] and it was gone by the 1970s,” California resident Val Perez said. “It was an eight-year difference from a lot to nothing.”
Boynton said the decline is due in part to several factors, including boat wakes, toxins, overgrazing and disruption by animals, water column turbidity and cataclysmic events such as hurricanes and tornadoes.
But Boynton is also optimistic about the future of the Chesapeake Bay.
“I think we’re in a good trajectory and I think we’re headed in the right direction,” he said. “We’re about ... maybe about one-third of where we need to go. Some people might say, ‘Yeah, I know, but you’ve been at it for 35 years and you haven’t fixed it yet.’ But that’s in the face of continued population growth.”
Boynton said when the bay was starting to get cleaned up there were 12 million people living in the basin; now there are 19 million.
“That’s a big difference and we’re still making progress,” he said. “That’s great, so I’m a bit of an optimist.”