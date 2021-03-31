'Life has been very rewarding' — Calvert woman reflects on turning 103 years old

She may need a microphone to help her hear people and a walker, but there’s no denying that Marie Barrett, who turned 103 years old on April 1, still has a whip-like sense of humor.
During a recent doctor’s visit when she was given a clean bill of health, the Prince Frederick resident quipped, “So then this visit is free?” In the midst of an interview, she placed her hands on her hips and stared down a reporter when asked a question of which the answer should have been obvious. And when her daughter, Gloria Hawkins, was asked what kind of mother Barrett was, the centenarian quipped, “Oh, here we go.”
Barrett planned to spend her birthday hosting an open house for family and friends, she said earlier this week.
“It’s been God’s will,” she said of turning 103. “But I guess also living on a farm and eating homegrown, healthy food.”
She also enjoys watching game shows, attending church and playing Skip-Bo and Scrabble.
“She’ll beat you. She knows all these words you’ve never heard of,” Gloria said, referring to her mother’s prowess in Scrabble. “And she can tell you what they mean. And she loves the triple-word squares.”
She enjoys chocolate, particularly Almond Joy candy bars, but doesn’t drink alcohol or use tobacco, most likely in part from the back-breaking work she put in helping with the family’s crops during her younger days.
“I [felt like I] broke my back more than once planting tobacco,” she said.
Marie Horsmon was born April 1, 1918, in Broomes Island to Odie, a tobacco and corn farmer and Emma, a homemaker.
“I was a very good child,” Barrett said. “I helped out with everything. I didn’t get many body taps,” or spankings, she added.
The family — which included eight children; Barrett was the third-eldest — moved to Wallville and later to Lusby, where the family managed a 103-acre farm at the corner of Parran Road and Mackall Road.
“The farm was 103 acres and now I’m 103,” she said. “How about that?”
Her father was also a barber, a carpenter and was the first person to drive a school bus in the county. He invented electronic oyster tongs, a pair of which is currently on display at the Calvert Marine Museum. He also built a home on 10 acres on the site where the Frying Pan restaurant now sits. Her uncle, Tony Horsmon, was the first person in the county to own a car dealership, from which he sold Pontiacs.
She later caught the eye of suitor Edward Barrett, who was dating one of Marie’s best friends.
“He was good looking, and he was very nice and friendly to me,” Marie said. “She introduced me to him, and then he was no more her boyfriend.”
The couple was married for “about 40 years.”
“It wasn’t then like it is now when you proposed,” Barrett said. “He didn’t kneel down or anything. We just talked about getting married and agreed to get married.”
The couple had three children — Gloria, Jeanne Ostenso, who lives in Florida, and Allen, who lives in Lusby. She has three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
“My family,” Barrett said when asked what she was most proud of. “They were very obedient and I had no real problems with my children and they all grew up to be Christians.”
“We were taught from an early age to respect authority and do well in school and attend church throughout our childhood,” said Gloria, who retired in 1997 following a 30-year career as a teacher with the Calvert public school system. “And if we didn’t, we got a whack on the butt.”
Barrett worked at the Calvert Library as a reference librarian where she ran the information call service, in which she answered questions on a multitude of subjects.
And it was during work on Feb. 22, 1963, when she was outside listening to the radio in her boss’ car that she learned President John F. Kennedy had been assassinated.
“I was stunned,” Barrett said. “I cried, we all cried as we sat there listening” to the news.
Barrett, who has seen the invention and proliferation of cars, freezers, televisions, computers, microwaves, cellphones and thousands of other items, said the automotive industry changed how everything in life was done. Before the invention of cars, she had been unable to visit Baltimore, for instance.
She’s also lived through two world wars — the family’s second-story balcony was used to signal messages toward Washington during World War II — as well as numerous conflicts and now two pandemics.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Barrett was kept in the hospital for three days and quarantined for 10 others when a hospital technician tested positive.
“Life has been very rewarding for me,” Barrett said. “I don’t have any regrets.”
