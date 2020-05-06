Lights! Camera! Action! as CTA receives media grant

If and when schools open again, students at the Career and Technology Academy will have a unique course option after the Prince Frederick-based school recently received a grant to start up a new program.
The academy received a Career and Technology Innovation grant for $147,255 to head up a media production program.
“It’s a great compliment to the graphics communication program we already have. They are similar and yet different, so it gives students two branches of a creative tree they can choose from,” said Carrie Akins, the director of the Career and Technology Education and principal of the Calvert Career & Technology Academy. “This is also an opportunity for students who are looking for careers in those creative and artistic kinds of fields.”
The grant, which was awarded by the Maryland State Department of Education, is a two-year program that will be offered to students who will be juniors in the fall.
“This program will prepare our students to enter in-demand career fields that require a high level of skill,” Superintendent of Schools Daniel Curry said in a news release. “We are thrilled to offer this relevant and engaging course of study to our students.”
According to the release, the program will provide students a strong foundation in arts and communication with an emphasis on design, graphic and media communications, along with interactive technologies.
Students will produce a wide variety of three-dimensional models, two-dimensional animations, layered images, streaming media and web pages, as well as use a variety of software applications to design and edit both audio and visual communications.
“It’s broader than [a journalism] program,” Akins said. “Interactive media will prepare kids for a variety of careers like multi-media artists, music production, TV production, or even the on-screen side of things. But they’ll also cover things like website design, little video game design, so basically, anything that has to do with moving or speaking media.”
Akins, who was a vice principal at North Point High School before taking the job at the Career and Technology Academy in July, said the program is offered in Charles County schools and is popular.
“The nice thing about innovation grants is they are meant to encourage growth in existing programs or by adding new programs,” Akins said. “Really, my goal is to provide a wide opportunity for students, so [this grant] just gave us a chance to branch off in that direction.”
The CTA will be working with partners in the media field, such as College of Southern Maryland, Calvert County government and other local businesses.
“Calvert Broadcast is encouraged by the vision of Calvert Career and Technology Academy to mentor home-grown digital media artists in a world where audio-visual content is paramount to any effective communications strategy,” said Kevin Schmidt, public broadcast manager for the Calvert County government.
“We’re fortunate to have some partners in this area,” Akins said, “because there’s definitely demand [in this field.]”
The grant is very specific in terms of how it must be spent.
“We’ll have state-of-the-art digital media equipment, computers, sound mixing equipment, digital mixing equipment. Everything from microphones to green screens to sound mixers to spotlights,” said Akins, who created a wish list with assistance from the program’s partners. “We needed to get a sense of what things students need to train with so they can truly leave school and be successful in this field.”
Akins said the grant was initially funded for 16 students – several of which have already enrolled — but said she would “try to make space for every student as I can.” There are no prerequisites required for the new program, which is one of 11 the academy offers to its 500-plus students.
“Our programs allow students to build specific skills so they can find a specific career field and pursue that,” Akins said of CTA, which also offers job placement as well as interviewing and resume skills. “It also gives kids an opportunity to explore so that they can try something now to see if that’s the career they want to go pursue.”
Akins said the academy’s 25 teachers have been innovative during the coronavirus.
“They’ve been really creative with how they’re delivering instruction with different kinds of online programs, and some of our teachers have been able to make videos of different demonstrations,” Akins said. “Every program here has a lot of theory that’s involved so fortunately right now what the students are doing is really concentrating in some of those theory areas. And when we get back to school, we’ll be able to get back to the lab and the hands-on components.”
While Akins said the last couple of months have been difficult, she has thoroughly enjoyed her first 10 months on the job.
“It’s been really fantastic,” she said. “The staff here has been terrific, they’re really wonderful professionals, they really care about the students here and they go above and beyond to give our students opportunities. I love it here.”
