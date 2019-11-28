It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and it will even more so after this weekend when a trio of organizations kick off holiday-themed lighting events.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will kick off its 24th annual Garden in Lights tonight through Jan. 1.
“It’s friendly, it’s not overwhelming, and I like that it still has this community feel to it,” Annmarie Gardens director Stacy Hann-Ruff said.
Also tonight, North Beach will light up its Christmas tree on the boardwalk at 7 p.m.
“It’s special because our community loves to come together as we light the tree and start the holiday season,” said Dawn Richardson, North Beach marketing and public relations director, as she watched the 26-foot metal tree being assembled last week.
On Sunday, Dec. 1, Chesapeake Beach will flick the switch on its Christmas tree during its annual Light up the Town celebration.
“It’s one of, if not, the most exciting days of the year,” said Chesapeake Beach Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney. “The people in Chesapeake Beach take great pride in our Christmas lights not only for our families but for our guests as well to enjoy.”
Starting in 2002, Annmarie Garden went away from commercially made decorations to making what Hann-Ruff said were its own light sculptures.
“When I got here in 2002, [coworkers] Jaimie [Jeffrey] and Melissa [Langley] and I brainstormed and came up with a new way to make our own elements,” Hann Ruff said.
Among its numerous displays are those portraying princesses, dragons and references to recent movies and pop culture, the latter two of which Hann-Ruff said the museum likes to “put our own take on things.”
In the America, area are displays of Mt. Rushmore and Jackie Robinson, the first African American to play major league baseball.
There’s also a brand-new shadow wall, which projects images in a variety of different colors, as well as a giant peace sculpture.
“We also bring out things we’ve made in the past,” said Hann-Ruff, who added there are hundreds [of displays] and millions of lights. “But we’re constantly moving them around and trying to make them look fresh and new.”
Throughout December, there will be entertainment from such musicians as Dominic Fragman, GrooveSpan Trio, Some Assembly, Folk Salad, Billy Breslin and several local school choirs and ensembles.
There will also be a special needs night (Dec. 9) and appreciation nights for first responders (Dec. 4), military (Dec. 11) and educators (Dec. 18), and a senior discount night on Dec. 30.
North Beach began its metal Christmas tree several years ago and over the years, has added new sections. It now stands 26 feet tall today and weighs about 1,500 pounds and has about 9,000 decorations.
Richardson said it takes about 6 to 8 weeks to complete the installation — which can take up to 500 hours — prior to the official lighting of the tree and the annual parade and Santa on the Beach.
The total weight of all the decorations the city puts out is more than 7,000 pounds that are connected with a mile of extension cords. The garland that stretches from First Street to Fifth Street is 1,875 feet long and adorned with 68 bows.
“A lot of people don’t like the fact we start [decorating] before Thanksgiving,” said Richardson, who has seen the tree constructed the past nine years, “but we have to start so early, so it’s already the day after Thanksgiving.”
Santa is also scheduled to make an appearance atop a firetruck.
North Beach will also hold its holiday parade with Santa and Christmas on the Beach 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Chesapeake Beach will flick on the lights on its Christmas tree 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the town hall.
“Yes, it is a big job for the town staff and public works in particular,” Mahoney said, “they start right after Halloween and put in a lot of hours.”
The town’s light displays was started in the late 1980s in large part by former town councilwoman Barbara Jo Finch, who died recently at the age of 92.
“That’s something I do, and I usually ask a couple of children,” Mahoney said of who will flip the switch. “It’s unbelievable.”
The town also puts together an annual crab pot display.
The 59 traps are used during the summer by local waterman Bobby Abner and then washed off and constructed into a large decoration each Christmas.
“We thought it was something unique and cool and popular,” Mahoney said, “so we started it [as a tradition].”
Santa will also make an appearance, though Mahoney has no idea by what mode of transportation.
“He gets here secretly,” Mahoney said. “He usually just walks in the door, and we never know how he gets here.”
Mahoney also said he has it on good authority that the town’s brilliant lights have even helped ‘Ol St. Nick decide to make a rest stop in the town on Dec. 24.
“I’ve been told that Santa Claus has a Christmas Eve pit stop right here in town,” Mahoney said. “He’s guided by our lights and he needs a place to refuel and feed his reindeer and rest up a bit, and then he takes off for the rest of the country. You find these things out when you become mayor.”
