For those with particular tastes, the Maryland Food Truck Festival, which takes place this Saturday at Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum in St. Leonard, should be able to accommodate just about all of them.
The Aug. 14 event will feature 25 food trucks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. that will serve everything from barbecue to seafood and pizza to Mexican, Caribbean and Creole dishes, as well as desserts.
And one of those trucks will be Caney Creek Catering, which will be offering a monstrous Brisket Bomb, which features several different foods all seared in a 12-inch tortilla.
“It’s the combination of flavors and the textures of the flavors,” said Robert Bonner, who said he expects to sell “hundreds” of the 1.5-pound football-shaped delicacies. “You have soft and creamy macaroni and cheese, you have firm meat, you have the crunchy bacon, and then you have the barbecue sauce, which is a different flavor and then the jalapeños hit you in the background.”
Bonner, who co-owns the catering company as well as Bulrushes Cafe in Prince Frederick with his wife, Wendy, will also offer items such as chicken tenders, pulled pork sandwiches and hand-cut fries.
“What I do is find out what other trucks will be there,” Bonner said, referring to the Brisket Bomb, “and then do something totally different.”
Bonner, who also took part in the 2019 event — last year’s was canceled because of COVID-19 — said he’ll bring his 28-foot trailer along with about 300 pounds of brisket, 200 pounds of pork and 15 cases of tenders and fries.
The Huntingtown resident said he aims to get the food out as fast as possible and said the key is “all about how you prep and prepare your food.”
Bonner, who was a volunteer and paramedic for the Huntingtown and St. Leonard volunteer fire departments for 34 years as well as the chief and president of Calvert Advanced Life Support for 15 years, said he’s always loved cooking, first as a Boy Scout and later at the firehouses.
A three-time winner of the National Oyster Festival, Bonner placed second in the world at the 2017 World Food Championships in the seafood category after preparing a crabcake, oysters Benedict and, to utilize the secret key lime pie rum ingredient, whipped up a key lime coconut shrimp with grits and pineapple mango salsa. The following year he won the world championship's super qualifier with a duck poutine and placed 17th at the 2019 competition — he was just two points back of the winner — with his version of loaded seafood nachos.
“It’s kind of like how an artist sees a picture and then draws it,” Bonner said of his cooking style, which he describes as simplicity made elegant. “We take the simplest things and just put a little twist on it.”
The Caney Creek Catering food truck is usually at 3675 Hallowing Point Road from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and is primarily operated by longtime cook Dawn Osteen, who has more than 30 years’ experience in the food business and has been Bonner’s sous-chef at the world competitions.
Tracy Commodore, who works for Calvert County government, said he eats at Caney Creek “everyday” because “everything I’ve had here has been really good [and] because they have a good cook.”
Commodore said his favorites are the scrapple and cheese sandwich, chicken quesadillas and the cheeseburgers.
Bulrush Cafe, which is located at 135 Central Square Drive in Prince Frederick, is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
“What gives me pleasure is you eating the food and being happy or putting a smile on your face,” said Bonner, who is always looking to improve his food and service.
This Saturday's festival will also feature live music, artisans and vendors, a moonbounce water slide, zip line, pony rides and live music by Beach Bumz, Journey tribute band Eclipse and Sam Grow. Adult beverages will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $25 at the gate, $20 in advance and free for ages 12 and younger.
For more information on the Maryland Food Truck Festival, go to https://jefpat.maryland.gov/Pages/events/events.aspx.