Keith Mervine said plays are supposed to entertain but he’s hoping that New Direction Community Theater’s “Extremities” will not only entertain, but also be a teaching moment as well.
The play, which opens June 17, follows an attempted sexual assault and the lengths to which the victim goes in order to extract a measure of revenge.
“I’ve been pushing to do this also to provide, not so much a learning experience, but to have people a little wary of their surroundings and things like that,” said Mervine, who is the director. “It’s almost a teaching moment for women to be wary of everything. We want to entertain, but also educate.”
The play stars Amanda Connelly as Marjorie and Blaine Becker as Raul.
“Theater is supposed to be something that makes you feel, something that makes you think, and I felt this was a huge opportunity for me to challenge myself as an actress,” said Connelly, an insurance agent from Lexington Park. “I also hope it provokes thoughts and provokes conversation amongst people because these are things that happen every day. And just to be a part of it was such a great opportunity that I just had to jump at it. It means something.”
“When I did the reading for it, it was a little overwhelming just because it was something I had never done,” said Becker, who lives in Lusby and is in food delivery service. “All I’ve ever done are family-friendly [shows], so this was a huge turnaround for me. I was dissuaded a bit at first but once we got into rehearsals it got a lot better.”
Connolly said it was important to have the two stars be completely comfortable with each other while doing such an intense show.
“Keith had told me that he wasn’t casting anyone that I wasn’t comfortable with,” said Connolly, who reached out to Becker, someone she’d known for almost a decade. “When he came in and auditioned I thought, ‘This is it.’ We have a great friendship where we’re able to be this vulnerable in this kind of setting because it’s important so the show reaches its full potential.”
“Trust does have to go both ways between us,” Becker said. “But I worry more about her having trust in me.”
After the attempted assault — which Becker said is “a huge shock factor” — Marjorie imprisons Raul in an attempt to make him pay for his actions.
“It really comes down to, is Marjorie going to be the monster that her attacker is? How far does she take it? She’s faced with a huge moral dilemma,” Connelly said.
“He’s a different character in each scene and he gets progressively more and more sociopathic,” Mervine said of Becker's character.
To prepare for his bad-guy role, Becker said he “just thought about different movie scenes that were a bit psychotic,” and referenced Joker from “Batman.”
Majorie’s roommates, Patricia and Terri — who are portrayed by Melissa Davis and Katherine Bizzarro — are soon thrust into the moral dilemma as well.
Mervine was introduced to the 1982 William Mastrosimone play — a movie of the same name starring Farrah Fawcett came out in 1986 — after attending it with a college girlfriend about 25 years ago.
“I was blown away by the intensity of it and how different it was from every other play I’d seen in my life,” he said. “I was totally unprepared for what I’d seen and the audience’s non-reaction to everything that was going on. There was just stunned silence and I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this is amazing.’”
“We’ve been doing more interesting, complex shows" lately, stagehand Didi Olney said. “It’s an important risk [to perform it], but I think it’s important to bring it to the community to raise awareness.
Mervine knows that the play, which is recommended for ages 16 and older and will have counselors available in case of triggers, will be a controversial one.
“I’ve been a big proponent that it’s not really art unless it offends someone, and I know we’re going to offend someone,” he said. “Censorship is a big thing with me. I don’t like being told, ‘You can’t do this,’ especially when art is imitating life in this point. If you shy away from everything without educating the masses of what’s going on, then people will never learn about these things. It’s like, ‘Oh it’s a bad thing we shouldn’t talk about it.’ No, we should talk about it more. We can’t fix things if we don’t know it’s there, and if we sweep things under the rug we’ll never know it’s there.”
Mervine said the play has been on his must-direct list since he and his wife, Sherry, founded the theater company 12 years ago.
“I was aways met with, ‘This is Calvert County, they’re not going to like it,’ but I’ve gotten to the point that I don’t care what people are going to say,” he said. “It’s an important show and an important message and it needs to get out there. Maybe it’ll offend one person, but two people will learn from it and that’s what I want.”