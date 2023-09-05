Lura Roach, Megan Deaton and Christina Taylor of the Leadership Southern Maryland LEAP graduating Class 2022 stand for a photo while cutting down numerous bushes and trees to give a senior homeowner a renewed view of her cul de sac and yard through a recent Christmas in April Calvert County Inc. project.
Christmas in April Calvert County Inc. will be accepting applications through Sept. 30 for Christmas in April 2024. This volunteer, nonprofit organization makes home repairs and improves the homes of low-income homeowners, particularly those who are elderly, disabled, families with children and military veterans.
There is no cost for the homeowners who are selected to be part of this program. The goal of Christmas in April is for persons to live in warmth, safety, and independence.
Homes must be located in Calvert County and all homeowners must live in the house. If you wish to refer someone other than yourself, first obtain that homeowner’s consent.
Applications are available on the website at www.christmasinaprilcalvertcounty.org and may be submitted online. Applications are also available at the senior centers, churches and public libraries. Call Christmas in April at 410-535-9044 to request that an application be mailed to you, for more information, to learn how you can volunteer or to make a donation.
Christmas in April 2023 had a very successful year with repairs and improvements made for 42 homeowners in need, with the support of approximately 600 volunteers.
Some of the many tasks performed were building ramps so homeowners can access their homes, replacing windows and doors, completing much needed yard work, and roof repairs.
A physically challenged senior widow expressed her appreciation by saying, “Everything was done with professionalism with such compassion and devotion. It is like having someone say, ‘It is okay and you can stay in your house.’”
Many thanks go to the Calvert County community and the agencies, churches, organizations and businesses which made all of this possible.