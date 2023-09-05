Clearing the view

Lura Roach, Megan Deaton and Christina Taylor of the Leadership Southern Maryland LEAP graduating Class 2022 stand for a photo while cutting down numerous bushes and trees to give a senior homeowner a renewed view of her cul de sac and yard through a recent Christmas in April Calvert County Inc. project.

 Photo by Carolyn Mohler

Christmas in April Calvert County Inc. will be accepting applications through Sept. 30 for Christmas in April 2024. This volunteer, nonprofit organization makes home repairs and improves the homes of low-income homeowners, particularly those who are elderly, disabled, families with children and military veterans.

There is no cost for the homeowners who are selected to be part of this program. The goal of Christmas in April is for persons to live in warmth, safety, and independence.


  

