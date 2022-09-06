Hair salons dispense shampoos, cuts, styling, coloring and highlights, and in the case of Twin Beach Players’ production of “Steel Magnolias,” plenty of gossip and a sympathetic ear as well.

According to the Twin Beach Players’ website, Truvy Jones’ Louisiana beauty salon is where all the ladies who are anybody come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle, who is not sure whether or not she is still married, the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and advice to a rich curmudgeon, an eccentric millionaire with a sweet tooth and a local social leader with a soon-to-be-married daughter.

