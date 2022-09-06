Twin Beach Players’ “Steel Magnolias” stars, back row from left, Julie MB Fox (who portrays Truvy) and Elizabeth Campbell (Annelle). In the front row are Jeanne Louise (Ouiser), left, Alexys Adams (Shelby), Kate Harrison (M’Lynn) and Lindsay Dove (Clairee).
Twin Beach Players’ “Steel Magnolias” stars, back row from left, Julie MB Fox (who portrays Truvy) and Elizabeth Campbell (Annelle). In the front row are Jeanne Louise (Ouiser), left, Alexys Adams (Shelby), Kate Harrison (M’Lynn) and Lindsay Dove (Clairee).
Hair salons dispense shampoos, cuts, styling, coloring and highlights, and in the case of Twin Beach Players’ production of “Steel Magnolias,” plenty of gossip and a sympathetic ear as well.
According to the Twin Beach Players’ website, Truvy Jones’ Louisiana beauty salon is where all the ladies who are anybody come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle, who is not sure whether or not she is still married, the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and advice to a rich curmudgeon, an eccentric millionaire with a sweet tooth and a local social leader with a soon-to-be-married daughter.
The play is directed by Rachel Cruz, who is also Twin Beach Players’ artistic director. The 35-year-old Chesapeake Beach resident has also directed “Sherlock Holmes and the Most Amazing Case,” “Much Ado About Nothing,” “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” “Little Women,” “A Christmas Carol 2017,” “A Mid Summer Nights Dream” and “It’s A Wonderful Life” for the North Beach theater company. She has also been an assistant director, a stage manager and an actor in such productions as “A Mid Summer Nights Dream,” “Titus Andronicus,” “Much Ado About Nothing” and “A Servant of Two Masters.”
The play stars Julie MB Fox as Truvy, Elizabeth Campbell as Annelle, Lindsay Dove as Clairee, Alexys Adams as Shelby, Kate Harrison as M’Lynn and Jeanne Louise as Ouiser.
Harrison, who lives in Huntingtown, was seen most recently in New Direction Community Theater’s “The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man in the Moon Marigolds” while Adams, who will attend the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts in New York in January, has been in such plays as “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein” and “The Phantom in The Ghost Before Christmas.”
Why did you decide to direct Steel Magnolias?
Rachel Cruz: Like most people, I loved the movie first. That powerhouse cast of female actors inspired me as a kid. My grandmother owned a little local beauty parlor called The Styling Niche she started out of her house [and] I grew up fascinated by the place, by the work and the women who entered it. She was a truly remarkable spirit who cared for everyone. She gave selflessly and taught me that it is a gift to care for your neighbors, your friends and your community. This play is about the community of women and the unique bonds forged in shared experiences. It is about the love of friendship and how no one struggles or triumphs alone and I think that message may be one we all need to be hearing more often.
As far as casting, did everyone fall into their roles?
RC: I am always nervous at auditions that the vision in my head won’t match up to the actors who auditioned, and in this case that didn’t happen. These women were born to play these roles and from the first read-through you could feel the chemistry [and] the magic. Some of the actors’ takes on these well-known characters are very different from the movie.
What was the hardest part of getting your character down?
Kate Harrison: Typically I enjoy the comedic relief roles, so this has been challenging to explore more serious scripts. Dealing with death on stage is always difficult.
Alexys Adams: The hardest part of getting my character down was realizing how influential and important everything Shelby says is. None of her lines can be thrown away because it might be used as some form of foreshadowing or importance later in the play. Everything she says is important to each of the characters’ development and the plot.
What was the hardest part of putting this play together?
RC: Waiting to do it. I was scheduled to direct this show [in 2018] but I was put on bed rest due to an extremely high-risk medical situation while pregnant [then] the world of theater shut down due to COVID–19. I am very happy to be here four years later finally working on this play It was definitely worth the wait and I think the waiting and the changes in the world while I did gave me a deeper understanding of some of the themes in our show.
What is your favorite scene and why?
AA: My favorite scene thus far is where Shelby is excitedly discussing everything about her wedding and her future husband. Especially when she thoroughly discusses her wedding theme colors of “blush and bashful.” I like this scene because Shelby is adamant about her wedding colors and baby’s breath and every little detail about her wedding and doesn’t care who it offends, especially her mother. Shelby hasn’t paid a cent for her wedding; she is so spoiled and I love it.
KH: I thoroughly enjoy any scene I spend with my stage daughter Alexys. We have some fun chemistry.
Why should people come watch this show?
RC: For a few hours you get a funny, touching, gut wrenching, heart-warming view into the private lives of these diverse characters. I have laughed so hard at rehearsal that the actors had to stop to wait for me to finish and I have cried more than I like to admit at Kate’s powerful monologue. It will be a fun, racy and touching show filled with all the late 1980s glory you can imagine.
AA: This movie is about sisterhood, girl power, and the power of women uniting together through love, change, and life changing events. I hadn’t watch both versions of this movie until a year ago and it is definitely in my top 10 movies now. I’m just pinching myself that I get to play an iconic character like Shelby.
KH: We have a stellar cast of amazing women that are an absolute joy to work with.