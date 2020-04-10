On a wing [or two] and a prayer

An unlocked cage led to a desperate owner, but four vigilant boys and a piece of fruit helped foil Seiji the parrot’s three-day jailbreak and turned this for-the-birds story into a happy one.
“It was sheer happiness and utter joy. It was unbelievable,” said Seiji’s owner, Julie Vento of Huntingtown. “I got him back because of those kids. If they didn’t find him, I don’t know if I would have found him.”
In 2010, Vento purchased the African Gray Parrot when it was a week old from a breeder in Maryland. She had previously owned a gray parrot and wanted another because “they’re supposed to be one of the smartest birds, and we wanted him to be able to talk.”
And Seiji — named after a popular anime character — had done just that. He could whistle, sing, speak more than 50 phrases and even imitated Vento’s husband, Rick.
But Seiji had a chance to fly the coop around 10 a.m. March 9, when Vento transferred him into his large outdoor cage but forgot the latch the lock and the parrot soared away.
“I kind of knew that [I had forgotten to flip the latch], but I also didn’t expect him to get startled and fly away, so it was completely my fault it happened,” Vento said. Five years earlier, when the family lived in Fort Washington, he had escaped and went missing for 36 hours before Vento was able to get him back, an ordeal Vento said was “terrifying.”
This time, Vento feared the worst again.
“It was very windy that day, and we were afraid he had gotten blown off course,” said Vento, who also feared he would become disoriented because the family had lived in the area just 18 months. “He also does not have his wings clipped, nor is he capable of flying long distances because he doesn’t have enough stamina and absolutely he could be a target for other birds. I highly doubted we’d get him back.”
Despite the assistance of more than 30 neighbors – including elementary and middle school students Cage Patrick, Ryan Figard, Seth Heyer and Cannon Patrick — along with social media posts and a fistful of homemade fliers, Seiji wasn’t spotted the rest of the day.
But the boys vowed they would search the area on their scooters until the bird was found.
“I went outside to go to Seth’s house, and they said they were looking for a lost bird, so we started looking around,” said the aptly named Cage. “I thought it would be good to go around and look for it. We didn’t know anything about parrots, but we knew if we found it, we would feel good.”
“The kids said they’d made a pact that every day after school they’d continue to look for him,” Vento said, “and that just made me feel so good. It was just the sweetest thing.”
The next day, an anxious Vento resumed her search.
“I’m driving and looking for him, but it was like a needle in a haystack because it was more than 20 hours and we live close to the river,” she said. “I felt terrible, I couldn’t sleep at night, I couldn’t settle down, and I was anxious, wondering if he was OK. I’d come in the house, and five minutes later, I’d want to go back [and keep looking]. It wasn’t good.”
Later, she asked some landscapers if they’d seen the bird, and they pointed to an area between two homes.
“About five minutes later, I heard his whistle when he called out to me, and I saw him fly over a pond,” Vento said. “We whistled back and forth for an hour. I was hoping to get him down, but he wasn’t budging, and he flew away again.”
A few hours later, Vento received a text from the boys saying the bird was in a tree about half a mile from her home.
“Cannon pointed to [a bird in a tree] and said that might be it,” said Cage, who added the boys carried around a banana, which Vento’s flier said might help entice him. “We looked at the flier and saw that near the butt, it was gray, so we knew that could be it.”
But again, it refused to budge and remained in the tree.
The next morning Vento returned at sunrise and conversed with Seji for almost four hours.
“He flies about 15 to 20 times around houses but keeps coming back to where I can see him,” she said, “and finally, he comes on down to me.”
Vento — who now makes sure to latch the outside cage — said she was impressed with the boys, whom she rewarded with gift cards to Ledo’s Pizza and Coldstone Creamery.
“I’m just really grateful the three of them banded together to help me, and I’ll never forget that,” she said. “They made it their mission, and I love that. It was so helpful and I’m so grateful. I think we need more kids like that.”
“We helped out with that, and it feels really good,” Cage said. “With all the coronavirus happening and because I can’t see my friends or go out much, thinking that we helped her helps me have a good day because we helped someone find a bird that could have been gone forever.”
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL