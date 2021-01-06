When you drop off gifts at 138 million homes in the United States alone in a single night, mistakes are inevitable, and that’s exactly what happened when Santa Claus inadvertently bypassed Brockie Simmons’ house, where his son David slept expectantly.
But old St. Nick — and the local community — more than made up for the mistake when emergency vehicles loaded with gifts made an unscheduled stop on Dec. 27 at the Simmons’ Drum Point home in Calvert County.
“I was very much surprised,” David said in a telephone interview. “At first I thought that there was a fire in the woods and they couldn’t use the other roads.”
Brockie received a bag filled with gift cards, cash and other surprises, while David later happily unwrapped gifts including clothes, a baseball and glove, books, a football, pencil sharpener and more.
He was even treated to a ride in a fire engine.
“The best thing for me was seeing the smile on his face,” the father said.
The clerical error came to light when Lusby resident Haylee McClanahan — who used to be the vice-president of the Best Buddies club at Patuxent High School, of which David was a member — read a social media post from David about how Santa had missed his house.
“He didn’t get what he deserved and I’m very big on giving,” said McClanahan, who is currently out of state at a law enforcement training course. “I’ve been fortunate to wake up every [Christmas] morning and have gifts under the tree and he didn’t, and it broke my heart. My family was on the phone crying with me.”
McClanahan later messaged David on social media.
“I told him, ‘Hey, I happen to know Santa Claus. Can you send me a list of what you asked for and I can send it to him?’” McClanahan said. “He wrote back and said, ‘It’s OK, he forgot me,’ but I told him to send me a list.”
A few hours later, Santa called David and said he had David and Brockie’s gifts and would be en route to the Simmons home within the next two days.
A few days later, Santa arrived on emergency vehicles from the St. Leonard and Solomons volunteer fire departments, thanks in part to St. Leonard deputy chief Craig Eckels.
In a video, the vehicles approach the Simmons home with lights and sirens flashing. A few minutes later, individuals emerge from the trucks bearing gifts and carry them into the home.
Brockie and David even dined on a complimentary Outback Steakhouse dinner, thanks to McClanahan and her manager at the restaurant.
“Oh my gosh, it was awesome. I never thought twice about it,” said Bunny Lim, a managing partner at the Prince Frederick location. “I always love doing things for the community. Times are hard and we just want to reach out to as many people as we can.”
Brockie Simmons said he was very appreciative of the community’s efforts to ensure he and his son had a Christmas to remember.
“We thank everyone very, very much,” he said.
