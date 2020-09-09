A few dark clouds and a steady rain didn’t slow down volunteers from making a difference during Calvert County’s United Way Day of Caring on Wednesday.
“I’ve always been part of the United Way,” said Mark Frisco, the owner of The Mark Frisco Team of Prince Frederick-based real estate agents, who showed up with six employees at Farming 4 Hunger at Serenity Farms in Benedict. “It’s a big part of the community and we want to give back.”
A total of 12 projects throughout the county attracted 87 volunteers. The event typically tries to cover between 20 and 30 projects each year.
“It’s not as big as in year’s past; people are worried about going out and we can’t have big groups or projects,” said United Way of Calvert County CEO Kelly Chambers. “It’s a little smaller than in previous years, but we’re not going to let any COVID pandemic stop us.”
At Serenity Farms in Benedict, seven volunteers chipped in to assist Farming 4 Hunger in projects such as weeding, composting and repairing planters.
“I love the outreach that United Way does, but what I’d like to see are more organizations get involved,” Fowler said. “Let’s not just make it one day, there’s an opportunity to really serve on a regular basis so let’s just use those days as a jumpstart for other days to make awareness for the community to come out [at Day of Caring.]”
“I’ve known Bernie for a long time,” said Judy Holt, who works for Calvert County Planning & Zoning and has been volunteering during Day of Caring for the last 15 years as she weeded a tomato garden, “so I wanted to come out here and support him.”
