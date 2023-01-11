Project ECHO has come through for countless members of the community over the years and the community reciprocated when it helped celebrate the homeless shelter’s 30th anniversary Saturday night at the Huntingtown firehouse.

Local politicians and dignitaries along with Project ECHO volunteers and board members throughout the years took part in the celebration, which featured old newspaper clippings, awards, guest speakers, a video montage and a dinner and live band.


