Project ECHO has come through for countless members of the community over the years and the community reciprocated when it helped celebrate the homeless shelter’s 30th anniversary Saturday night at the Huntingtown firehouse.
Local politicians and dignitaries along with Project ECHO volunteers and board members throughout the years took part in the celebration, which featured old newspaper clippings, awards, guest speakers, a video montage and a dinner and live band.
“It was overwhelming to see so many [people] from the past, the present and those who kept me going over the years,” Project ECHO Executive Director Lori Heron said. “A lot of emotions were going through my head. The big one was ‘Wow,’ these people are here for ECHO. They pushed me when sometimes I wanted to walk away.”
“I put aside everything so I could make sure I was here today to celebrate with Project ECHO,” said Hope Sales, who served on the board of directors for about two decades.
Project ECHO was founded in began in January 1992 and was located at Linden House — which is the current site of the Calvert County Historical Society — where it offered 16 beds.
The organization has helped numerous people, including one who penned a thank you poem, excerpts of which will be in this story.
“I was walking, and riding, and getting nowhere;
Beginning to wonder if anyone would care.”
I knocked on the door, my future uncertain as of yet;
She opened the door and with a warm greeting ‘twas met …”
“I remember when we first started interviewing individuals for transitional homes, I had tears in my eyes,” Sales recalled. “We interviewed one man who was trying to care for his family and he was renting space in the upper part of a barn and using a hot plate for heat.”
“How unusual it was that a rural county like Calvert would institute a program like Project ECHO to look out for our homeless population because it was mostly hidden at that time and there was a lot of stigma about it,” said Susan Shaw, a former Calvert County commissioner. “It was a very radical thing to do at that time. It was swept under the rug, definitely.”
“She sat at the table and said, ‘My name is Lori.”
“Ok, my dear, what is your story?”
I told her my story as I continued to eat,
Next thing I knew she offered me a place to sleep.”
Heron, who at one point was almost homeless herself and also experienced substance abuse in her family, started volunteering at the shelter after seeing an ad in the now-defunct Pennysaver.
“I remember back in the day volunteers would show up and take home big black trash bags of our linen to take home and do our laundry for us,” said Heron, who added meals were provided by churches and other local organizations. In addition, the shelter had no paid staff members.
“It’s unbelievable how the community came together for this project,” Sales said. “There was positive reaction everywhere. It was very, very humbling to see how much the community cared about providing shelter for the homeless.”
Project ECHO moved to its new home on Main Street in Prince Frederick in 1994 where its space increased to 25 beds.
“There are so many more involved in this story,
But thought it was most proper to start with Miss Lori
Now take the front desk, most days it’s Miss Carol;
Every day different, wearing such lovely apparel.”
In 2009, Project ECHO moved a few blocks south to its current location and has 38 beds available, 25 of which are currently in use.
“Project ECHO is a lifeline, a place of caring,” said John Pappas, the former pastor of the Randall Cliffs Church. “It’s not a handout, it’s a hand up.”
Heron, who started as house manager, became Project ECHO’s executive director just before the pandemic, said the shelter’s success is a result of the “the support of our community.”
“So now it is time for me to go home;
No more these streets I will have to roam.
The Echo House fed me well and treated me good.
And now it is time for me to return to My Hood.”
But it was clear Saturday that Heron is the face of of Project ECHO.
“She has a very good interpersonal communication skills with all of the residents and they respect her,” Sales said. “What Lori says goes. She does a little lecture before dinner sometimes and all eyes and ears are on her. She puts the rules down and they follow them. She’s firm, but she’s not aggressive or negative. That’s the key. She may say something and you may do it while she’s looking, but she’s more concerned that you do it when she’s not looking. Her words have depth and meaning.”
The Rev. Peter Daly, who was formerly at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, related a story about a woman who was a former Project ECHO resident who was later diagnosed with cancer.
“Lori took her in even though there was a 90-day limit and gave her a room before she died,” he said. “That’s the sign of a good heart and a good organization. You have rules, but you also respond to the person, and Lori did that for Jeannie and I’m forever grateful for that.”
“Lori is the face of [Project ECHO] and it’s just amazing how she puts it together and makes it work,” said Henry Trentman, former Project ECHO president.
Former Project ECHO resident Joe Brooks, who is now part of the Morgan Place shared-living program, said his life was a “mess” when he met with Heron in 2019.
“I told her I was blaming other people for the things that were going on with me,” he said, “and she she said, ‘What are you going to do about it? It’s all about you, no one else but you.’”
Brooks, who went on to land two jobs and now has his driver’s license and a vehicle, said, “There are angels walking around and that’s what I call Miss Lori.”
“People come and go, board of directors come and go, the ship builders [who make the shelter run] come and go,” Pappas said, “but Lori has been the one constant. She’s amazing.”
