Dentists everywhere will be wringing their hands in anticipation of trick-or-treaters’ collecting goodies as Halloween approaches, and there is a multitude of events that will showcase the annual tradition.
According to a survey by www.candystore.com, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are the No. 1 preferred candy by Marylanders, followed by Milky Way bars and Hershey’s Kisses.
The same survey also said that 172 million Americans will celebrate Halloween and will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy, with most of those purchases made the first two weeks of October. About 25% of those purchases will be made online, and the average person will spend about $25 on treats.
And sadly, for trick-or-treaters, almost 50% of parents stash some of their kids’ treats to consume later.
The top 10 Halloween candies in the United States are, in order, Skittles, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, M&Ms, Skittles, Starburst, candy corn, Hot Tamales, Tootsie Pops, Sour Patch Kids and Hershey’s chocolate.
And many of those candies will be collected when Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant holds its fifth annual Trunk-or-Treat and Community Information Night 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at 1650 Calvert Cliffs Parkway in Lusby.
The free event is an opportunity to fill goodie bags as well as learn more about the carbon-free generation of nuclear energy and day-to-day operations of the plant thanks to hands-on activities and demonstrations. Employees will also be on hand in the parking lot as well as inside handing our treats to youngsters.
“I believe it’s popular because not only is it an information night about Calvert Cliffs, but we’re able to bring in our community partners,” Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant communications manager Janna Jackson said, referring to ecological, environmental and recycling groups. “It really kind of showcases the partnerships between us and our partners. And it’s also hands-on; it’s not just come in and read this or let me show you this. It’s actual demonstrations.”
The event, which drew more than 3,000 people last year, will also feature simulators, activities and illusionist Reggie Rice.
“I will say that it makes my heart happy,” Jackson said of the event, “because our mission is really to help people understand nuclear [power] and how safe it is. It makes me happy to see how safe people are to be there and that they’re comfortable bringing their families.”
Registration is required, and as of Tuesday afternoon, more than 1,800 people had signed up.
For more information, call 410-495-5221, or go to www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-ccnpp-trunk-or-treat-and-community-info-night-tickets-67636343123?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete.
The Shoppes at Apple Greene will hold a free Halloween Costume & Candy Crawl 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at 10125 W. Ward Road in Dunkirk.
There will be a costume contest, face painters, and balloon artists and treat bags will be provided. The event is for ages 12 and younger and children must be accompanied by an adult.
The Town of North Beach will hold its annual Boo Bash 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the pavilion.
There will be a costume contest, parade and trick-or-treating at local businesses.
North Beach will also hold its annual Hound of the Town costume parade for dogs noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, on the boardwalk at 8916 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
The cost is $7, and proceeds will benefit the Calvert Animal Welfare League.
For more information, call 410-535-9300 or 443-646-2415.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold its 20th annual Halloween in the Garden 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at 13480 Dowell Road in Dowell.
More than 75 community organizations and businesses will decorate booths, don costumes, and hand out candy and treats.
“It’s a safe place for families and kids to go trick or treating,” Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center marketing director Joann Foltz said. “It’s contained, they can walk around and the kids love it because they know they’ll get lots of treats. And people know it’s going to happen every year, so they look forward to it.”
There will also be activities, photo opportunities, food vendors and a performance by DJ Dave.
“Not only can businesses talk to people, but it’s a nice place for people to come together,” Foltz said. “It’s a nice community activity.”
Admission is $2, $5 for Fast Pass and proceeds benefit the Holiday Food Basket Program and the museum’s scholarship fund.
For more information, call 410-326-4640, or go to www.annmariegarden.org.
Running Hare Vineyard will hold a Halloween party noon to 6 p.m Saturday, Oct. 26, at 150 Adelina Road in Prince Frederick.
There will be human and pet costume contests, and live music by Angie Miller. Wine tastings are $10. Bring a picnic or order from Pizza di Vigna or Hungry Hare.
For more information, call 410-414-8486.
The Ruddy Duck Restaurant will hold its ninth annual Kid’s Halloween Party 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at 13200 Dowell Road in Dowell.
The free event will feature a costume contest, crafts and candy or non-candy goodie to take home.
For more information, call 410-394-3825.
Calvert County Parks & Recreation will hold a free Halloween Family Fun Day 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Northeast Community Center, 4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
There will be face painting, photo booth, pumpkin patch and trick-or-treating.
For more information or to register, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2649, or go to www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks.
American Legion Stallings-Williams Post 206 will hold a free children’s Halloween party and costume contest 1 to 3 p.m Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3330 Chesapeake Road in Chesapeake Beach.
For more information, call 410-257-9878. www.MD-post206.org.
Patuxent Animal Welfare Society will hold its That Dog-Gone Tiki Bar Family Pet Day 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Union Jack’s Tiki Bar, 85 Charles St. in Solomons.
Among the activities planned are a pet costume, pet trick and pie-eating contests, silent auction, vendors, raffle, and door prizes.
Admission is $5, which includes a door prize ticket. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/PAWSPet.
Calvert Library Southern Branch will hold a teen Halloween party 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at 13920 H.G. Trueman Road in Solomons. There will be a costume contest and prizes, scary movies, freaky treats, ghost stories, games with candy and pizza for grades 6 to 12. For more information, call 410-326-5289, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will hold its annual Monster Mash Bash 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
Games, costume contest, and spooky desserts.
For more information, call 410-535-4606.
Scorpion Brewing Co. will hold a free Boos and Booze Halloween Party 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at 929 Skinners Turn Road in Owings.
There will be a human and pet costume contests, food available for purchase and release of limited edition Spooky Beer.
For more information, call 703-307-2400.
North Beach Senior Center will hold breakfast followed by a Halloween Bingo Bash 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at 9010 Chesapeake Ave. in North Beach.
For more information, call 410-257-2549.
Kings Landing Park will hold ghost tours 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, at 3255 Kings Landing Road in Huntingtown.
Experience a ghost hunt with professional equipment while listening to tales of the haunted and supernatural history of Kings Landing and Calvert County.
The ghost tour is recommended for ages 16 and older.
The cost is $8, free for members.
Call 410-535-2661.
