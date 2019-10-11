Because it has so many dining options, coming up with a place to eat in Solomons is always a tough decision.
That won't be the case on Saturday when the area's restaurants serve up their best menu items when the Solomons Business Association hosts its annual Harvest Taste of Solomons.
"It's a great opportunity for the restaurants to showcase what they have," said Charles Donaldson, a member of the SBA board who has co-chaired the event the last eight years. "Another thing is it's very weather dependent, so as long as the sun's shining and the people want to come out and do stuff with their family and friends, they can bounce around from restaurant to restaurant."
According to The Weather Channel, the forecast for Solomons tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a high of 71 degrees.
The festival will coincide with the Calvert Marine Museum's Patuxent River Appreciation Day, which Donaldson said will "make for a festival on the island."
During the one-day event, 16 of the area's eateries will have food and drink samples available for those who want to sample the best each has to offer.
"It's an opportunity for these restaurants to showcase what they have to offer, so it really depends," said Chris Donaldson, who is also a member of the SBA board. "It's all up to the business owner to let them [serve] whatever they feel like they do well."
The Island Hideaway, of which Chris Donaldson is a co-owner with husband Charles Donaldson as the operations manager, will serve three-cheese mini cannelloni, a meatball crostini, cream of crab soup, key lime pie and a Solomons Surfer cocktail made with amaretto and coconut rum.
"Lori lived in the [Florida] Keys for a long time and her recipe is very good and very authentic," Charles Donaldson said, referring to co-owner, executive chef, and Chris' mother, Lori Donaldson.
Some of the other flavors that will be offered include shrimp salad sliders (Angler's Seafood and Bar), mini lobster rolls (Dry Dock Restaurant), orange ginger bread pudding (CD Cafe), roasted red pepper and smoked gouda soup (The Bugeye Grill), bourbon pecan pie martini (Lotius Kitchen/Kim's Key Lime Pies) and salted caramel apple bars (No Thyme To Cook).
Captain Smith's Seafood will offer snakehead bites, rockfish strips and scallops in a maple bacon sauce and oyster stew.
Employees Suk Langlais and David Conner said the snakehead, which is an invasive species, is delivered regularly from the Patuxent River. They said the fish, which has a very mild flavor, is coated in flour and fried in vegetable oil and is a highly requested item.
Samples — which are subject to change — are $5 each and can be paid in cash at each restaurant. Participants wanting to use a credit card to buy tickets can do so at the McNelis Group, 14488 S. Solomons Island Road in Solomons.
"It's a great event, the food is wonderful and it lets people contribute back to the community," Chris Donaldson said, "so it works out for everybody."
Not only will diners get a taste of what Solomons is able to offer, but the event also helps to raise funds for the Solomons Business Association's annual July 4 fireworks display.
"A big misunderstanding about the fireworks is that the county is the one which funds that," Chris Donaldson said. "They do make a contribution, but it's a small percentage of the actual cost. And without the SBA and the Taste of Solomons event, there would be no fireworks in Solomons. No question."
For more information, go to www.solomonsmaryland.com.