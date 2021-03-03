Scenes from a lighthouse

When Florence Montmare wasn’t chosen as the winner of the Cinema of One solitary film festival competition, she decided to stage a film festival of her own, and called it “Scenes From an Island.”
The New York resident rented the Cove Point lighthouse in Calvert County in early February for three days and nights, where she watched films both on a screen and projected onto the side of the historic lighthouse.
“I was a little disappointed I must say; no, I was really disappointed,” said Montmare, who was 1 of 20 finalists out of 12,000 applicants for the Gothenburg Film Festival competition. “I don’t like when the world tells you what you can and can’t do. I just really believe you can do anything. You can create your own opportunities and I really wanted that experience, so I made that experience.”
Montmare was immediately taken with the lighthouse, which according to the Calvert Marine Museum, was built in 1828 to mark the shoal that extends outward toward the Chesapeake Bay shipping channel.
“I’m a visual artist so visuals are really important and I loved the way it looked,” she said. “I wanted a white lighthouse because I really wanted the option to be able to project onto it, and the fact it was out on a point was very alluring to me. I wanted it to be just nature, the lighthouse, ocean and the movies.”
The lighthouse, which is divided into a duplex with three bedrooms on each side, is particularly appealing to those wishing a secluded and private getaway.
Calvert Marine Museum Deputy Director Rachelle Green said the lighthouse is “extremely popular” and has been rented to “a variety of folks, anywhere from couples celebrating their anniversary, to families just wanting a getaway, to lighthouse enthusiasts, groups of friends from college.”
She said the Cove Point, which is almost completely booked through October, rents for anywhere from $200 to $600 a night, depending on the season.
Montmare was taken aback a bit by the barbed wire fence that surrounds the property.
“That surprised me but it made me feel like I was in prison in a way,” she said. “If it hadn’t been fenced in it would have been very different. That fence changed everything. It actually made me think how this experience I had chosen and been excited about, how there’s something that can be enclosing in its own way. A sense of freedom can actually be a sense of imprisonment.”
Montmare’s film selections were curated with the help of Linnea Larsdotter, the director of the Nordic International Film Festival.
“We started with what the essence of these films were, and whether they would deal with isolation or a sense of isolation or in a landscape of where land meets water or they could also talk about psychological or physical isolation,” Montmare said. “I thought they should be [legendary film director Ingmar] Bergman-esque in a way.”
Montmare watched some of the films in a projection room she set up and projected others onto the side of the lighthouse.
“It was really amazing to bundle up and watch a movie on the lighthouse in the midst of winter,” said Montmare, who used headphones to get that “close sound feeling.”
“I didn’t know she did that,” Green said. “I thought she was watching movies inside, but it’s cool she did that outside. It’s literally a blank canvas, so yeah [it was a good idea].”
Green added that next month a group of photographers are planning on shooting night photos of the Milky Way from atop the lighthouse.
Montmare also originally envisioned projecting some films from the top of the lighthouse into the night sky, but said “of course the Coast Guard wouldn’t be so happy.”
Over the past five months, Montmare has spent months on the remote Swedish island of Fårö, where Bergman lived and filmed some of his most famous scenes.
Montmare said she thought her brief Maryland vacation not only educated her on some of the world’s films, but also helped to clear her mind.
“I think as an artist life and art goes together and I think it gave me a new perspective and insight both in art and in life,” said Montmare, who also enjoyed walks and looking for shark’s teeth. “I’m so happy. Sometimes you just have to be where you are on your own to know where you are or to relocate or to reset. ... I am feeling like my next art pieces are going to be quite different from the ones from the last five years.”
The lighthouse grounds and visitors center are open to the public noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays from May through September.
For more information on the Cove Point Lighthouse or how to rent the building, go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/218/Cove-Point-Keepers-House.
