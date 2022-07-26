Sure, Billy Poe is right at the top of the family hierarchy, but he has plenty of company. There’s his wife, Judi, which is to be expected, but he also has to share the top spot with a third individual, the family’s Labradoodle, Gigi.
“She’s tied [with mom and dad] at the top,” daughter Audrey said with a laugh.
But Billy’s not complaining; he’s just pleased he hasn’t fallen out of the top spot.
“Hey, I got a tie,” he said. “I can’t ask for anything better when you’re in competition with the pet dog.”
And Gigi has earned her standing as a faithful, loyal member of the Dunkirk family.
“She is just like any other member of the family,” said Audrey, who works for a nonprofit. “She’s a very special member of the family.”
The Labradoodle celebrated her 17th birthday June 17 complete with family, friends and a steak.
“She ate it all and had another one the next day,” said Billy, a home improvement contractor. His wife Judi is a stay-at-home-mom. “We cut it up quite well for her. It’s hard for her to go and eat anything of lesser [quality]. She’s pretty spoiled.”
Following dinner, Gigi was even treated to birthday cake, though Audrey said Gigi “mainly liked the Cool Whip on it, and wasn’t super interested in the cake itself.”
According to Facebook posts and internet searches, Labradoodles usually live to be around 10 to 15 years of age, which www.happyoodles.com says can be dependent on factors such as “breed, size, heritage, weight, nutrition, living conditions, disease, and environmental issues will all affect the lifespan of a Golden doodle.”
When asked if Gigi’s age might be close to a world record, Guinness World Records North America, Inc. Public Relations Manager Amanda Marcus said the organization “does not subcategorize based on breed,” but did list the oldest dog living as Pebbles, who is 22 years, 50 days old, and lives in Taylors, S.C. The unknown breed was verified on May 17.
“It’s hard to quantify [how much means she means to us],” Billy said. “To us she’s like another child and having her around for 17 years you really can’t put it into words.”
Audrey had wanted a dog for years so when she was 8 years old, her parents adopted Gigi at the age of 6 months and gave her to Audrey at Christmas 2005.
“I think it was shock, and then happiness,” said Audrey, 25. “I had wanted a dog for so long and Gigi was so cute when I saw her. We just clicked right away and we’ve kind of been like that ever since. We’ve grown up together, so it’s bittersweet [to watch her get older].”
Gigi bonded well with Sugar, the family’s German shepherd that died last year, and the two would explore the land around the home.
“They had the run of the house,” Billy said.
And when they were hungry they would help themselves to a snack from the persimmon tree in the backyard.
“They would go out when [the fruit] would get ripe and wait for them to fall or get up on her hind legs and pull them down off the branches,” Billy said. “Then they’d just lay there and eat them all day long.”
Curiously, Gigi loves cat food and dislikes dog food.
“Out of all the animals and dogs I’ve had over 57 years she’s one of the more intelligent dogs and just a great companion you could ask for any of us,” Billy said. “She’s pretty special.”
But Gigi has also had several medical setbacks. In November 2021 she was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma on her left hind leg and had surgery. At the end of December 2021, she was found to have a twisted stomach and needed emergency surgery. In February it was discovered the cancer had spread over her entire leg, which required vets to amputate the leg in mid-April. She now needs a wheelchair to walk outside.
“We’re lucky to still have her and cherish each day we have with her,” Billy said. “She’s the best companion you could ever want, and just a fantastic add to the family. I think all pets are part of the family, but I think she exceeds that.”
“Gigi means everything to me,” Audrey said. “We’ve kind of grown up together, and she’s been there with me through all my life’s [ups and downs].”
