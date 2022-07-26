Sure, Billy Poe is right at the top of the family hierarchy, but he has plenty of company. There’s his wife, Judi, which is to be expected, but he also has to share the top spot with a third individual, the family’s Labradoodle, Gigi.

“She’s tied [with mom and dad] at the top,” daughter Audrey said with a laugh.

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews