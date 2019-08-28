The 153rd Calvert County Jousting Tournament will be held this Saturday, Aug. 31.
Chances are good, you’ve seen the signage for the tournament adorning the Route 2/4 thoroughfare or around the county at other points.
Jousting is the state sport of Maryland, a fact that may win you an answer on “Jeopardy.” Jousting is the main event, but there is also a bazaar, concerts, and a country supper.
All the events rely on volunteers from the Christ Episcopal Church.
The jousting tournament is the church’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Sisters Dottie Greene and Nancy Zinn are leading the team that is the driving force behind the annual country supper.
They will start planning next year’s supper as soon as the dishes and countertops have dried on this year’s.
“It is all year long,” Green said. “As soon as one is over, we start thinking about what are we going to do for the next one.”
The sisters have been involved with the church for years.
“I was afraid you would ask that,” Greene laughed. “We’ve been involved in it forever. We’ve been involved for a long time. We grew up in Christ Church. Our parents grew up in Christ Church. They were very involved with the church, so we started as children. We would help serve. We would go fix whatever they would let us do at that time. It has been a lifetime.”
Her sister, Nancy, recalls the supper and tournament years before the parish moved to its current residence on Broomes Island Road.
“Years and years ago, there used to be a hall down past the funeral home on Broomes Island Road and that was the parish hall,” she said. “When we built this, this opened in 1958, and we moved up here and the supper up here.”
The two can recall the area being sparse with jousting riders to the point the tournament was canceled as World War II called up the local reservists.
“I do remember one time, during WWII, at that time, the riders were mostly local,” Greene said. “Most of the riders were also most of the reservists. So we didn’t have the riders to have the jousting.”
They also recall 2011 as another year the tournament itself was canceled due to Hurricane Irene. The hurricane canceled the tournament, but not the supper.
“We had the hurricane in 2011. It was not our best tournament,” Green said. “It was not our best day, but God was still with us, and we still pulled that one-off.”
Over the years, the sisters have fine-tuned the supper’s menu. Fine-tuned meaning there are different brands of mayonnaise used for the crab and potato salad.
“It has been a preference of the person in charge of each item,” Greene said. “Our sister was with the crab for years. She just preferred Kraft over Hellmann’s. The potato salad people like the Hellmann’s.”
As can be discerned from Greene’s description, there are multiple groups that make up the well-oiled machine that are the volunteers.
There is a huge amount of work, but it is a well-oiled machine, and it keeps moving,” the Rev. Christopher Garcia said. This is Garcia’s third tournament, but his second as the church’s rector.
There is a huge amount of work in preparing the supper, but it is a well-oiled machine, and it keeps moving.
“Before I was here as rector, I knew had been called, but I hadn’t started working,” Garcia said. “In that window, my wife and I came and spent the day here and visited. We spent the day at the tournament. We enjoyed it without having to do any of the hard work.”
Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning will be the busiest days prepping for the supper.
“The green beans don’t get cooked until Saturday,” Zinn said. “The tomatoes are sliced on Saturday. The kraut relish is made ahead because that has to sit and get all the flavor through it. It is between Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”
Greene says they have added another prep day as trail and error led to it worked best for time.
“We used to have a main pre-prep day on Friday and then Saturday finish up,” she said. “Now we do a second pre-prep day, because we found with the potato salad, to get the onions and the dressing ready. All the other things ready, we cook the potatoes on Friday We used to mix the potato salad on Saturday morning, but then we tried doing it on Friday, and we liked it better. So, we stuck with that, and it is good time-wise because that mixing it Saturday morning was one more time crunch.”
Hard work it is, but it is work that the sisters enjoy, and the answer they give as to how long it takes to recuperate after an event of this size.
“The next day,” Zinn said.
While Greene quickly adds, “It is very tiring, but it is exhilarating.”
The dinner will likely serve over 700 people, with estimates closer to over 800 people based on previous years information which Greene has kept in a blue and yellow folders.
“It will vary. We have box supper operation, and we have a sit-down dinner,” Greene said. “The boxed suppers have become increasingly more popular. Last year it was 326 people for the boxes. Those are sold out of another room. Those go directly out the [take-out] window. The sit down last year, we had 301. It was down a little bit from the year before. It has gone up into the 400s.”
The menu consists of a choice of fried chicken, deviled crab or ham.
There are assorted side dishes, including the aforementioned potato salad.
“The menu has been set for years,” Greene said. “There have been some slight changes. We have made a few additions, or we may wedge the tomatoes instead of slicing them.”
There is also apple sauce as a side dish.
We do the apple sauce,” Zinn said. “We get Summer Rambos apples. We make that around the first of August, and we freeze it. This year it was Aug. 1, sometimes it is later in the month. We had to get that done. We started planning back in May for the supper. We get everyone on board, and we make sure we get their slots filled.”
They have the get the slots filled early as the food machine can’t miss a beat, but both sisters know that the machine is only as good as the parts that make it run.
“We hope we know what we are doing,” Greene laughed. “But we rely on God and a lot of trusty volunteers.”
