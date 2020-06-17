Strolling and sprinting for seniors

Over the past couple of months, teachers and their students have had to adapt to a different educational experience.
And recently, the teachers extended that support of their students outside of the classrooms, both physical and virtual.
The teachers and staff at the four public high schools pledged to run, hike and walk 3,210 miles — 2,020 miles for the year and one mile each for each of the 1,290 graduating seniors.
“When I’m on a long run like that, I brainstorm and think,” said Calvert High School Naval Junior Rotary Officers Training Corps Chief Warrant Officer Ceylon Williams. He came up with the idea while on training for the Marine Corps marathon while on an 11-mile training run. “The first class when I became an instructor [four years ago] is graduating, and I thought it’s really unfortunate they can’t have a normal graduation year. So I thought maybe I could just run 20 miles for the graduating cadets, but I also didn’t want to [just do something myself]. I thought we could involve all of the teachers and staff members, everyone who worked at the high schools, and who had such a huge impact on these seniors.”
A total of 185 staff members from Calvert, Northern, Huntingtown and Patuxent high schools, along with the Career and Technology Academy, took part in the challenge.
“I thought it would be fun to challenge the staff because we’re all stuck in our houses, so some exercise would do everyone some good and try and engage everyone that way,” Williams said. “The teachers and principals all thought it was a great idea and then we got the blessing from [Superintendent of Schools] Daniel Curry, and it took off. There was no resistance at all from anyone.”
Williams said the challenge also included walking and hiking “because we didn’t want to exclude anyone.”
Northern High cross country and track and field coach Josh Dawson said he loved the idea from the start.
“I run anyway, so it was cool to contribute the miles I was running anyways to the seniors,” said Dawson, who logged 89.6 miles toward the cause. “I think it’s a cool idea and something we could all come together whether it was running, biking or hiking, and do that to reward the seniors. Some seniors might not appreciate it, but those who do I think that it matters.”
Curry was also invited to take part in the challenge and was awarded the distinction of logging the final miles, which he did with his wife and 5-year-old pit bull mix, Hazel.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Curry said recently while walking a loop around a pond in his Cove Point neighborhood. “It was nice that they asked me to be a part of it, and I appreciate that. There are so many things people are trying to do to make this year special because so many of the kids are missing special things, so [the teachers are] really going all out to try and come up with unique ideas.”
Dawson, who is in his first year teaching art at Northern High School, said the challenge is just another way the teachers are thinking of their students.
“I’ve definitely tried to think of things I could do for the seniors, and since this is my first year teaching at the high school, I not only wanted to do something for the seniors on my team but across the school,” said Dawson, who now runs about 15 miles a week after being sidelined the last two tears with torn tendons and an ankle fracture. “We’re thinking about you [students] even though we can’t really help you day-to-day, and we’re out there doing stuff either directly or indirectly for you.”
“It’s good for us all to get out while we can to take advantage of the spring weather and especially for coaches and those who are involved in evening activities because that’s when you get closest to the kids and when you’re not doing that that’s when you miss them the most,” Curry said. “It’s important because so much about teaching is about caring about your kids and caring about the whole child and not just your subject. I’m sure everyone is learning a lot about themselves [during these times] and what they’re made of.”
