After a 28-year run, Second Look Books in Prince Frederick will write its final chapter when the second-hand store shutters its store in the Fox Run Shopping Center on Oct. 31.
“It’s really sad, and it comes in waves,” said Richard Due of Huntingtown, who runs the store with his wife, Liz Prouty. “I’ll be good for a while, and then it hits me again when you get a 9-year-old with a stack of books saying, ‘I can’t wait to dig into these tonight,’ and you’re thinking, ‘I’m not going to be here anymore for this kid.’”
The couple is liquidating its inventory of 25,000 books, CDs and DVDs — it carried about 30,000 titles at a time — with a half-price sale that runs through Friday. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 19, the store will offer a grocery bag of books for $10.
The store’s lease is up Oct. 31, and the couple decided they would not renew what would be a four-year lease. In past years, they have signed one- to five-year leases, and Liz said each year the rent has gone up, about 70% overall since Day 1.
Prouty and Due also want to spend more time with their daughters Meredith, a senior at Rutgers University, and Clare, a senior at Huntingtown High School. And both Liz, a freelance editor, and Richard, a writer, publisher and typesetter, have busy side jobs.
“I’d say for 10 years we’ve constantly been evaluating [whether or not to renew] because there’s also the progress of our life to consider,” Liz said. “We’re not near retirement, but our children are getting older, and we’re always thinking about the environment of the shopping center.”
Over the years, the north end of the mall has been occupied with three different ice cream stores, a photography store, mattress store, sub shop, pizza restaurant and a tae kwon do studio along with a Kmart as its anchor.
Today, four of the eight most northern retail spaces in the mall are unoccupied while the old anchor is currently serving as a seasonal Halloween store.
“I would say there was a correlation [between the empty stores and us closing], but causation is not exclusively that the mall emptied out, though it certainly didn’t help,” Liz said. “You had people roaming through in packs and popping in to pick up books. Those bands of people don’t really exist anymore.”
“There are two kinds of customers,” Richard said. “One is those that come to see you, and the other are those who happen on you. And you have to have a certain number of those happen-ons, and when you lose units in a shopping center, you lose those. We can’t look three years in the future and say things are going to be good because there are five empty units.”
Liz said one of the hardest parts of closing will be that “we’re really going to miss the people.”
And it’s apparent the customers — many of whom signed testimonials in a guest book at the front door — feel the same way.
“Thanks for providing a safe haven for the bibliophiles of Calvert County,” one teacher wrote. “I bought some books for my classroom, and I sent friends and family stationed overseas books from this store.”
“I remember coming here as a young child, and this store brought out my love of reading,” wrote one woman. “The smells and memories come when thinking of this place.”
“Been coming here for over 20 years,” one man wrote. “In fact, my wife took me here when we first started dating. A lot of good memories here.”
“My sister and I would come here on our days off together,” wrote another woman. From school books, to now books for her newborn baby, your store has been a treat.”
“This was the best place to find art, nostalgia, and just the best random books,” wrote another customer. “I never came in with a specific book in mind, but I always came out with a real treasure.”
The couple opened Second Look Books in November 1991.
“I proposed the idea, but it was supposed to be whimsy,” Lori said. “It was not so well thought out as you would think a small business being started would be. It’s just that young people in their 20s don’t always have a clear picture of what that might take.”
“We jumped into a void,” Richard said, “[and then] it was an avalanche of books coming through the door.”
The store opened with an inventory of 8,000 titles.
“We scrounged around yard sales, thrift stores buying them up,” Lori said. “We were looking for great nonfiction; histories, art, philosophy because they’re hard to get, and they help make for an interesting bookstore. Fiction is popular, but it will come in the door. It will find you.”
“Book people are always looking for the unusual, so you have to find that and provide it, and it’s not easy to do,” Richard said. “But duration was critical. Every single book in here was carefully chosen. There’s nothing that’s been thrown on the shelves.
But while the store did well — readers have brought in 2.4 million books and the store stayed in the black every year — it was clear that emerging technology was starting to take over.
“When the Kindle first hit [in 2007], it was the rage, and a lot of people would come in and say, ‘This is the last time you’ll see me,’” Richard said. “I thought that would be disastrous, but then not long after some of those people would come back and say, ‘Yeah, I like books too.’ There are no batteries to die, or you can drop it in a tub, and you can still read the thing.”
“There’s no ping from an email, so I do think in our pace of life today a book offers a respite,” Liz said. “There’s a throwback aspect to it and a romance, certainly.”
The couple even held midnight launch parties to coincide with the release of new Harry Potter books, complete with costumes (Liz and Richard were always Floresch and Blotts, respectively, of the bookstore on Dragon Alley), wizard wands (chocolate-covered pretzel rods), jellybeans (Bertie Botts Every Flavor Beans), and a line down the street waiting to get in.
“I remember dipping the wands with small children in the house; I’d dip one, round up children, dip another,” Liz said. “The parties encapsulated what was great about the book store, which was people getting excited about talking about and reading a book.”
And now that will come to a close in just over two weeks.
“I’m astonished [at our success]. I think it took a little while before we could lift up our heads and look around and be like, ‘This worked,’” Liz said, eyes misting up. “Now I don’t know how I’ll ever remember to turn north onto Route 2/4 for anything. I’m always turning south [to go to the store].”
“In the beginning, my thoughts were always, ‘I get to do this?’ because it’s so much fun,” Richard said. “As a realistic pessimist, I used to think things this good can’t last, but it did. It’s been a dream job.”
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL