With Halloween right around the corner, homeowners should be made aware that Marylanders love their chocolate.
According to candystore.com, the top three Halloween candies for the Old Line State state are Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Hershey’s Kisses and Milky Ways. Overall, the favorite Halloween candies in the country are Skittles, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Starburst, in that order.
With the coronavirus pandemic throwing wrenches into all events, let alone Halloween, the National Retail Federation is expecting a 20% drop in trick-or-treaters, though Halloween candy sales are still expected to reach $2.4 billion. Hmmm, less trick-or-treaters but that much candy? Seems like there’s more candy to be had per trick-or-treater, so don that scarecrow costume, grab that rubber politician’s mask and smear that makeup on your face — there are treats to be had.
And despite COVID-19 and the fact that social distancing guidelines will be in effect, there are still plenty of places where one can fill up that pillowcase.
Ongoing
Cornstalkers Trail of Terror will remain open nightly 7:30 to 10:30 weekdays and 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sunday, Nov. 1, at 11765 St. Linus Drive in Waldorf. Admission starts at $20 per person.
Bowles Farms will be open through Sunday, Oct. 31, at 22880 Budds Creek Road in Clements. Mazes, cupcake shop, slides, farm animals, pumpkin patch and rides on the Corn Maze Express. Admission is $10, free for ages 3 and younger. Call 301-475-2139.
Forest Hall Farm & Orchards is open at 39136 Avie Lane in Mechanicsville. Corn maze, petting zoo, face painting and free samples. Admission is $8, free for ages 3 and younger. Call 301-475-2139.
Historic Sotterley will host Ghostly Days & Haunted Nights. Ghostly Days will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23; Saturday, Oct. 24; Friday, Oct. 30; and Saturday, Oct. 31; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 1, at 44300 Sotterley Lane in Hollywood. Costume contest, scavenger hunt, treat bags, hay bales, farm equipment and pick-your-own pumpkin. Haunted Nights features virtual ghostly stories by Ghosts of Sotterley actors and will be posted on Sotterley’s online media channels Friday, Oct. 23; Saturday, Oct. 24; Friday, Oct. 30; and Saturday, Oct. 31. Call 301-373-2280.
Spider Hall Farms is open at 3915 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. Corn maze, hayride, petting zoo and pumpkin patch. Call 410-610-0094.
Charles County Library will be handing out Spooky Silhouette Sun Catcher every day but Sunday, Oct. 25, through Sunday, Oct. 31. Make a curbside appointment and pick up a kit, which has all the materials needed.
Leonardtown will hold its Scarecrow Stroll through Tuesday, Oct. 27. Stroll around town and vote for your favorite to be eligible to win prizes.
Southern Maryland Community Resources is accepting submissions for its costume photo contest through 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. The contest is open to all ages and prizes will be awarded in five categories. Friday, Oct. 23
Running Hare Vineyard will screen Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” as part of its drive-in movies 5 to 9 p.m. at 150 Adelina Road in Prince Frederick. Food and beverages will be available for purchase or bring your own. No outside alcohol. Gates open at 5 p.m. and movie begins about 6:30 p.m. Admission is $25 per vehicle.
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will make Halloween Slime in its outdoor artLAB 10 to 11 a.m. at 13480 Dowell Road in Dowell. The cost is $15 and includes admission. Registration required.
La Plata will host a Drive By Harvest Halloween 5 to 7 p.m. at the town hall building, 305 Queen Anne St. Dress up in costume and remain in your vehicle to pick up a craft and goody bag while supplies last.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host its annual Halloween in the Garden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wear costumes and collect treats. Photo opportunities, music and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Activities and stations will be spread out over the grounds and social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Admission is $5, free for members and ages 2 and under and tickets can be obtained in timed increments. Proceeds will benefit SMILE food pantry and the Annmarie Scholarship Program.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs will host a Halloween event 1 to 5 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium, 11765 St. Linus Drive in Waldorf. There will be trick or treating, a pumpkin patch, pumpkin patch, stadium tours, an opportunity to meet Blue Crabs players and Disney’s “Coco” will be playing on the Jumbotron. Social distancing guidelines will be in effect. Tickets are $10, free for ages 3 and younger.
Running Hare Vineyard will screen “Nightmare on Elm Street” as part of its drive-in movies from 5 to 9 p.m. at 150 Adelina Road in Prince Frederick. Food and beverages will be available for purchase or bring your own. No outside alcohol. Gates open 5 p.m. and movie begins about 6:30 p.m. Admission is $25 per vehicle.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Waldorf West Branch of the Charles County Library will host virtual Campfire Stories for Teens 6 to 7 p.m. For ages 12 to 18. Registration required.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
The La Plata Branch of the Charles County Library will host Juice and Paint Night: Ghost Stories 6 to 7:30 p.m. Registration required.
Thursday, Oct. 29
College of Southern Maryland will hold Around the Campfire: Local Lore and Ghost Stories from 7 to 9 p.m. Bring campfire snacks and listen to stories of local lore, ghost stories, and even hear from a team of paranormal investigators.
Friday, Oct. 30
Magic Tunnel Car Wash will host a Tunnel of Terror Haunted Car Wash 5:30 to 9 p.m. nightly through Nov. 1 at 410 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. Each area of the car wash will show a different scene for guests to enjoy as they roll through. Car washes start at $7 and treats will be distributed. Call 443-486-5213.
Saturday, Oct. 31
North Beach will host its annual Boo Bash! from 3 to 8 p.m. at 9132B Bay Ave. There will be a virtual costume contest, parade, outdoor scavenger hunt and Mayor Mike Benton will be among those handing out treats at local businesses from 6 to 8 p.m. Call 301-855-6681.
All Saints’ Episcopal Church will hold Halloween Graveyard Tours from 2 to 6 p.m. at 21569 Oakley Road in Avenue. Tours last about 15 minutes. Free, but donations accepted. Cookies and cider will be available for purchase. for sale.
Newburg Volunteer Fire Department will hold a trunk or treat 7 to 9 p.m. at 12245 Rock Point Road. Decorated vehicles that wish to take part are welcome as are donations of candy. Email eventfundraiser14@nvrsfd.com.
Imaginarium will hold a child-friendly Haunted Town 3 to 6 p.m. at 13360 H.G. Trueman Road in Solomons. Games and Halloween treats. Registration required for timed entrances.
Morningside will host a Trunk-or-Treat at Town Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at 6901 Ames St. in Morningside. Car spaces must be reserved by Thursday, Oct. 29, and a minimum of five spaces are needed or the event will be canceled. Call 301-736-2300.
Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual Boo Through Safe Candy Giveaway 7 p.m. at 28165 Hills Club Road in Mechanicsville. Fire prevention goodie bags will also be distributed.
Running Hare Vineyard will screen “Hocus Pocus” as part of its drive-in movies from 5 to 9 p.m. at 150 Adelina Road in Prince Frederick. Food and beverages will be available for purchase or bring your own. No outside alcohol. Gates open 5 p.m. and movie begins about 6:30 p.m. Admission is $25 per vehicle.