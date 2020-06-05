Tomassoni 'literally turned everything into art'

Michael Tomassoni loved creating pieces of art from driftwood and fossils or putting his pencil or watercolors to paper, but there were also times the Port Republic resident just wasn’t able to.
“In high school to get credit for an assignment he didn’t want to do, he would try to get by with a drawing, which worked for some teachers, but not all,” said his mother, Anna Marie. “He wanted to do his art 24/7. There was no stopping the artist in Michael.”
His art and the memories are all that remain after the 32-year-old died tragically April 18 near Annapolis.
“His art was just taking off,” said driftwood artist Larry Ringgold of Lusby, who served as Tomassoni’s mentor. “He had the ability and the eye and the imagination, but he also had the skill level. His talent was just off the wall.”
“It wasn’t so much the abundance of talent, which of course he had, but the most important thing about him as a human being was he had an open, generous heart,” said Art with a Heart co-founder Lori Guadagno, a Florida-based nonprofit that provides art experiences to promote healing in patients, at which Tomassoni did an internship. “And that’s the first thing that comes to mind when I think of Mike.”
Tomassoni’s father, Guy, said he noticed his young son’s creative side at an early age.
“He would draw these really amazing, detailed maps,” he said. “He did this drawing of a tricycle in a negative and in 3-D, and the instructor said, ‘Kids just don’t do this.’ At that point, I was like, ‘Wow, he sees things differently than other people.’”
At Calvert High School, Tomassoni started an airbrushing business with a friend.
“I’d always be wearing his airbrushed clothes. I’d be a walking ad for him,” said Tomassino’s brother, John. “He drew hats for my buddies, and I gave away shirts because people wanted them so bad. The art and the clothing he was creating was mind blowing. It was insane.”
“I just tried to inspire him because he was so creative,” said Calvert High art teacher Christina Sams, who taught Tomassoni for three years. “He had a natural talent, and he just started soaking it up in high school. He’s one of those kids where every project he did was talent. Amazing artist.”
Tomassoni attended the University of North Florida for three years and was the art director of the school newspaper.
He transferred to St. Mary’s College of Maryland in the fall of 2015.
“Everybody had been working on journals, and in that very first class when I saw [his] sketchbook come in, I was so amazed by the work,” said Sue Johnson, the college’s professor of art and art history and Tomassoni’s academic adviser. “When he would show his work in class, there was often this awestruck-ness from the students because he had clearly exceeded expectations.”
A keen eye for art
Family and friends say Tomassoni had a way of looking at everyday objects and imagining them as art. Whalebones became wind chimes, driftwood was turned into sculptures and pieces of an old boat were turned into a picture frame.
“He could see things better than anybody,” Guy said of his fossil hunting walks with his son. “He had just this ability to see detail and shape. There would be these color and shape variations he would find that nobody else would find. I think he just saw things in different ways that made [his pieces] come to life. He literally turned everything into art.”
Ringgold said Michael’s eye for art — and his youth — served well on driftwood expeditions on the Potomac River.
“We would go out with [fellow artist] Bernie Houston,” Ringgold said, “and Mike was younger than us, so if we saw something, he would just scurry up a cliff and grab it. We’d have a ball.”
Tomassoni’s sister, Teresa, said she saw her brother’s artistic side during a trip to a remote island in Thailand in 2009.
“From morning to night, he was drawing and painting all these sea scenes of hermit crabs, sea snakes and sharks that he’d paint on pieces of wood or coconuts,” she said.
And one of the beneficiaries of Tomassoni’s art was Anna Marie, who received the best Mother’s Day cards.
“He’s sent me so many beautiful cards and they were always hand drawn,” Anna Marie said. “Oh, absolutely” they would put Hallmark to shame.
But while Tomassoni created pieces on wood, paper and metal, he also carved some memorable pieces of cheese during his job at Whole Foods in Annapolis.
But as much as Tomassoni loved art, he also loved introducing it to others.
“I hadn’t drawn anything in years, but he gave me watercolor pens, and I drew this sea turtle with dolphins and snakes,” Theresa said. “I was so proud of what I’d made.”
“He did these things that were geared toward children, and so he was really thinking about how to inspire people to look very closely at nature and get them thinking about art,” Johnson said. “He was quiet, but he always engaged with people in meaningful ways.
“People were drawn in by his work.”
Anna Marie said during Tomassoni family get-togethers Michael “was never with the adults. He brought pens and markers and everyone was on the floor drawing or making art.”
Business also a passion
But as important as his art was, so was his business as he routinely sold his works at flea markets, art shows and county fairs.
“Art was his first passion, and he would draw nonstop from morning to night,” Teresa said, “but his business would be second. I would go to his [sales] tent just to watch him, but he’d always have to shoo me away because I’d be, ‘I like that sculpture, that painting’s nice, I like that.’ I was always trying to take his art.”
Michael even inspired his parents to start selling, and soon they selling Anna Marie’s fossil jewelry and Guy’s stone work.
“Never would we have done this [on our own],” Anna Marie said, “but Michael had a way of making you believe in yourself and that anyone could be creative and that everyone was made to create. I love every memory with Michael, but I love that we shared that.”
Tomassoni’s talent wasn’t limited to pens, paints, driftwood and sketch pads.
“Michael was my chef every birthday, and last year he made crab imperial-stuffed flounder,” Teresa said. “It will probably remain the best meal of my life.”
“He was very creative,” said John, a sous-chef at a ski resort in Vermont. “He had that art sense, so I’d focus on the cooking and he would make the food look pretty.”
But creating memorable pieces and sculptures of art was his true love.
“He just had such a warm, generous spirit,” said Guadagno, who added Tomassoni created a coloring book for the patients, which is still being used today. “He really had an impact on these patients, not just for the one semester he was there. It continues on to this day.”
