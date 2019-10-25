Many young kids think vaping is cool and harmless.
Plum Point Middle School tried to sway that opinion in the other direction after it hosted an information session during Red Ribbon Week on Monday.
The school held three one-hour discussions for its sixth- through eighth-graders to help educate its students on the dangers of vaping.
“Nicotine is a gateway drug for more dangerous drugs, I guess you could say, so it’s very important that kids realize that it’s not safe,” said Jane Dodd, a community health nurse from the Calvert County Health Department, who led the demonstration. “Vaping is an epidemic, and kids need to know it’s not safe. If you’re an adult and you want to use [nicotine products] that’s fine, but if you’re a kid with a developing brain, then absolutely not.”
There are stringent laws in effect. Vendors need a license to sell vaping equipment. They cannot give out free samples. There are no vending machine sales, and – as of Oct. 1, the minimum age increased from 18 to 21 — the FDA is making periodic checks to make sure vendors are not selling to underage users.
“It’s incredibly important [to teach the kids] because vaping is very common now,” Plum Point school counselor Heidi Jarman said. “It’s found in our schools, especially at the high school level.”
Nevertheless, it appears clear vaping companies are targeting young users by offering such kid-friendly flavors as Skittles, Papa Smurf, crème brulee and buttered popcorn.
“[It’s amazing] how they’re targeting kids with all the different brands and flavors that they like just to make a dollar,” Jarman said.
“I know kids [who vape] and I’ve asked them to stop but I don’t think they would listen,” said Plum Point seventh-grader Madelynn Kelly, who is a member of the school’s Red Ribbon committee. “They think it’s cool and they want to look cool. That’s the main reason, and also they don’t think it’s as bad as cigarettes. They’ll say, ‘Oh, my friends do it so it can’t be that bad.’ They’re going to just keep doing it until something bad happens.”
And bad things are already happening. According to national data in Dodds’ presentation, as of Oct. 19, there have been 1,479 serious vaping-related lung injuries due to smoking and vaping, 37% of whom are under the age of 21. There have also been 33 deaths, ranging in age from 13 to 75. Maryland has reported 29 cases of vaping-related illnesses.
And nicotine is not only addictive, but it can also slow down brain development by affecting comprehension, critical thinking, attention, impulse control, learning and moods.
“We’re trying to tell them that nicotine is a drug and it’s not safe and vaping is a drug, and it’s not safe for their age group,” said Dodds, who added that it’s more important for kids to stop because their brains are still forming. “[The kids] had some good questions, and most of them were surprised the Juuls contain nicotine.”
According to the manufacturer, a single JUUL pod contains as much nicotine as a pack of 20 cigarettes.
“I think that nicotine should not be used by people our age,” said Mangum, added. “The business should be shut down; it’s not a good product, and it could kill you or make you very sick. It’s just not a good thing to be using. My mom and my stepdad vape. They’re trying to quit.”
According to data presented by Dodds, almost 90% of traditional cigarette smokers start before the age of 18, but Kelly insisted she won’t be one of them.
“[The discussion] was pretty much stuff I already know because my dad tells me all about this stuff,” Kelly said. “He tells me about kids he sees on Facebook, and he hears about how all these people are dying. People say, ‘Oh, vaping’s really not that bad,’ but it is.”
Dodds will eventually talk at each of the middle schools in the county, and high schools are also on the list. A small step was taken in the right direction on Tuesday when the Calvert County commissioners voted to adopt a parks & recreation ordinance, which prohibits smoking, vaping and the use of tobacco products on all park property.
For more information, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW, text QUIT to 47484, or go to www.smokingstopshere.gov.
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL