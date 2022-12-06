There are several holiday traditions that will never get old — putting up the Christmas tree, baking treats and reading the classics like the timeless tale “A Chrismas Carol,” which is being staged this season by the Twin Beach Players.
The play, which is directed by Terri McKinstry, runs through Dec. 18.
A news release said McKinstry’s version of the story is a “unique vision of the miserly Scrooge and his redemption as told through the vision of it’s author himself is a charming take on a well-known tale.”
McKinstry, who lives in North Beach and is a proposal manager for Guidehouse, has previously directed three shows for Twin Beach Players, including "The Alibis" earlier this year. She has also directed all of the Kid’s Playwriting Festivals since 2015.
McKinstry suffered a major setback when her 52-year-old sister, who had dealt with mental health issues, took her own life in August 2022.
“I remember the nine-hour drive home from Vermont after the memorial gathering and I was still in shock,” she said. “I was still angry. I just kept asking myself how can I possibly do this show right now? I remembered that at its heart, 'Christmas Carol' is the ultimate story of taking that second chance to turn your life around. Then I thought, ‘Yeah this is exactly what I’m supposed to be doing right now.' I needed to direct this show right now."
She continued, "This show is dedicated to anyone struggling with mental illness and supporting someone who may be struggling with mental illness. It’s dedicated to the people who treat mental illness. It’s dedicated to everyone who chooses to talk about mental illness in an attempt to remove the stigma that still surrounds it.”
The play features J.L. Zemarel as Ebenezer Scrooge, Harvey Williams in the dual role of Bob Cratchit and Mr. Fezziwig, Alexys Adams plays Mrs. Cratchit and Mrs. Fezziwig, Riley Nickolaus as Spirit of Christmas Past, Rick Thompson as Spirit of Christmas Yet To Come, Jeff Larsen as Spirit of Christmas Present, Alexandra Moyerman as Tiny Tim and Robert Rausch as the ghost of Jacob Marley.
A veteran of local stage productions, the 71-year-old Larsen lives in Chesapeake Beach and is the president of a small family business that manufactures and distributes a niche product used in the concrete industry.
Charles Dickens (portrayed by Rachel Clites Cruz) narrates the story and guides the audience along the magical journey of Scrooge’s night with the four ghosts who forever change his view of the world.
The production also features a children’s chorus dressed as orphans of Dickensian times to highlight the work Charles Dickens devoted his life in philanthropy to, caring for the poor and unfortunate kids of London.
The two-hour play features a cast of 30, many of them high school aged and younger, including 11-year-old Audrey Stephanson of Dunkirk, who plays four roles. The Northern Middle School sixth-grader has been performing with Twin Beach Players since 2016 and was Rose and the Arms Dealer in "The Alibis" and in four 2022 KPF productions. She also performs jazz, tap and musical theater with Sherry’s Dance Company.
Why did you decide to direct “A Christmas Carol”?
Terri McKinstry: I’ve performed in [this play] three times: once in college and twice with Twin Beach Players. I’ve been directed by the absolute best and never thought I would even try to direct because I didn’t think it was possible to do a better job then the brilliant people who had already directed me. Then I started to read about Charles Dickens [and] how he wrote “A Christmas Carol” in six weeks and how he spent his life standing up and fighting for the rights of children. Then I realized I didn’t have to be a better director, I could just do things a little bit differently.
As far as casting, did everyone fall into their roles?
TM: Most of the actors in this show play multiple roles. It's been so much fun watching these actors grow into their different roles. They work hard to make them different.
What was the hardest part of getting your character down?
Audrey Stephanson: I think that the hardest part of getting my characters down is getting into the right mindset to display the feelings of the characters I am playing.
Jeff Larsen: My pathetic attempt at a British accent.
What was the hardest part of putting this play together?
TM: The rehearsal schedule. Trying to rehearse around so many different conflicts was absolutely the biggest challenge with this one.
What is your favorite scene and why?
JL: Revealing the characters of Want and Ignorance, who happen to be my 7-year-old granddaughters, Alamae and Jettie.
AS: My favorite scenes are the Cratchit and Scaroler scenes. Cratchit because [there are] lots of hugs. I like the Scaroler scenes because we get to sing and because of the foreshadowing.
Why should people come watch this show?
TM: Nothing gets me more excited for Christmas and the holidays than Christmas Carol. We're doing some different things with this production that are fun and set this production apart from others. The actors and the crew are having fun and so will the audience.