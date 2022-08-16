A trio of local baton twirlers recently made their marks at the 2022 U.S. National Baton Twirling championships held in July in Stockton, Calif.

Bailey and Autumn Ciprich and Katelyn Sypolt, all of whom are with the Trilogy Twirl Club, earned three Top-3 finishes, six Top-10 finishes and three Top-20 finishes at the competition.

