A trio of local baton twirlers recently made their marks at the 2022 U.S. National Baton Twirling championships held in July in Stockton, Calif.
Bailey and Autumn Ciprich and Katelyn Sypolt, all of whom are with the Trilogy Twirl Club, earned three Top-3 finishes, six Top-10 finishes and three Top-20 finishes at the competition.
“It’s really exciting to see that [hard work] pay off for them,” said Trilogy Twirl Club coach Kara Ciprich. “In the past they’ve really worked so hard and just come up kind of short, but this year for them it was a great, great season and we made goals and they shattered those goals. They went above and beyond.”
Bailey Ciprich placed second in Strut, third in X Strut, fourth in Artistic Pairs, fifth in Solo and Artistic Twirl and added a seventh-place finish in 2 Baton. Her Top-3 finishes in 2 Baton and X Strut also secured her spot on Team USA at the 2023 world championships, which will be held in Liverpool, England.
“I really like performing,” said Ciprich, who will be an eighth-grader at Windy Hill Middle School this fall. “I definitely get nervous. A lot of times I’ll tell myself to let someone be nervous for me, and that tends to help because a lot of my nerves go away.”
Sypolt, who will major in criminal justice at Stevenson University in the fall, was runner-up in Solo, third in Artistic Twirl, fourth in Strut and added a sixth-place finish in 2 Baton.
“It was really fun,” said Sypolt, who competed in the Intermediate 18-plus division. “My category was very big so there were a lot of people that are good, some pushing advanced level so this was the first year at nationals I felt there was a lot of competition.”
Sypolt and Bailey Ciprich were also members of the Grand National Senior Small Dance Twirl championship team with the The Dynamics of Maryland team.
Autumn Ciprich placed 12th in Strut and added Top-20 finishes in Solo, 2 Baton and Artistic Twirl.
“It was scary, but was also just thrilling,” said Autumn Ciprich, who will be a freshman at Northern High School. “You have the nerves, but you also have a lot of fun. It was like riding a rollercoaster. I do it more for the performing than anything.”
Bailey and Autumn Ciprich are the third-generation of twirlers in the family — Kara Ciprich was a long-time member of the Bel Air club in Bowie — so it was only natural when Autumn took up the sport at the age of 2.
Autumn said she liked it because, “You can express yourself in so many ways and because it’s combined with dance you can try new things.”
She said she started to get tired of the sport but that passion was renewed after she was forced to take a year off after breaking her ankle while skateboarding.
“I think I realized how much I loved it seeing my sister twirl and my teammates twirl,” Autumn said, “and the competitions made me realize how much I missed it so as soon as I could I jumped right back in.”
Bailey Ciprich said there were growing pains for her as well.
“For a while it was really difficult, but then I got used to that difficulty and I really enjoy it now,” she said. “It’s really fun, especially the competitions.”
Sypolt said she tried cheer, dance and soccer but “didn’t like any of them.” She took up lacrosse but when she moved to Calvert County from Bowie she couldn’t find anything for her age in the sport so she looked for other options.
“I saw a baton twirling [flyer] posted and I looked it up and I was really intrigued,” Sypolt said. “I wanted to do it. I thought it was cool and I was frustrated because I wanted to learn more.”
Autumn said the trick to baton twirling is hard work and determination.
“It does not come easy,” she said of baton twirling, who also requires finger dexterity. “A lot of people take it up and get really frustrated quickly, but you just have to have that mindset of getting back at it and having a positive attitude.”
“[The hardest thing is] the amount of energy it takes out of you and keeping up your stamina,” Bailey said.
Sypolt said the key is “practice, that’s all I can say.”
At competitions, twirlers will do routines that will last about 2½ minutes for solos while team routines last around 5 minutes.
And the key during competitions is not dropping the baton, though the twirlers say it’s not the end of the world.
“Some people believe it is [a kiss of death], but a coach once told me it’s not about the drops, but about the recovery afterward,” Autumn said. “You get so used to the motion that you just expect it to be there [when it lands] and sometimes it’s not. Sometimes you throw it very badly and it goes across the gym so you have to run to go get it.”
Bailey said she drops the baton “all the time. Your goal is to try and do your routine as best as possible so one drop isn’t going to ruin your routine, but if you drop and it gets in your head then you’ll keep dropping and it’ll push you back and back.”
Sypolt said the key to a good thumb toss is to “try and [make a motion to] push it up your nose and it’ll go straight.”
She also teaches the younger Trilogy twirlers, and said she’ll start them with their dances moves before incorporating the baton.
“Sometimes they’ll focus too much on the baton,” Sypolt said, “and that hurts in the long run.”
Kara Ciprich said she’s thrilled with how the twirlers fared at the national competition.
“The three of them work so incredibly hard that proud is just an understatement,” she said. “It’s so funny because they know they’ve done well if I’m crying when they come off the floor because I’m just so proud of them that it just comes out in tears. The hard work and dedication they put in all the time — they practice more than I work. It’s insane.”
