Growing up on a farm in Ohio, Karla Sisson said she clearly remembers a hole in her family’s barn door and the advantages it provided. Then there was the hayloft and the disadvantages it offered.
“It got us into the barn without my mother knowing we were getting in there,” said Sisson, who moved to Maryland in 1970 and to Calvert County in 2003. “My brother [Mike Adkins] and I would climb into the hayloft, but I’d afraid to come down. Sometimes my brother would yell at me, sometimes I’d get down myself, but occasionally my mother would have to come in to get me down, and she’d say don’t get up there again.”
Sisson, who lives in Owings, recalled those days so fondly that she designed a barn quilt trail that she titled “Hole in the Barn Door.”
A barn quilt square is a replica of one square from a quilt pattern, painted on an eight-by-eight foot square piece of wood mounted on the side of a barn or other structure.
Sisson made her design out of construction paper using the colors of the Maryland state flag. And when friends of hers in Huntingtown offered to hang it on their barn, and she found out it was a tobacco barn, she added a tobacco leaf to her design.
“Karla said, ‘I would love to design this for my friends and put the Calvert County flag colors in because they farmed tobacco for so long,’” said Calvert Barn Quilt Trail chairperson Sue Mills, who is also the secretary of the Calvert Arts Council. “That one is very dear to me because it’s on the Cox family barn, and they are the embodiment of multi-generational Calvert County farmers. [Farm owner] Fred would tell me that as a child, he would drive cattle across Route 4 without ever seeing a car and that one July 4, it was a big deal when he saw several vehicles driving down the dirt road, which was Route 4. It was so great to hear about the county through his eyes, and he made it come alive for me.”
The trail, which began in 2015, is now an official Calvert County Economic and Tourism industry destination.
“In the first couple of years it was explaining to people in the county what a barn quilt trail was and that it’s not a piece of fabric flapping on the side of a barn,” Mills said. “I think it took putting up some squares throughout the county for people to see them and say, ‘A-ha, I get it.’”
“We wanted to have at least 12 squares before we announced it so when word spread, quilting clubs and enthusiasts would have at least 12 squares to visit,” Mills said. “If you’re driving a fair distance to see these, you don’t want to just see three.”
Mills said that Carroll County, for example, has 50 stops on its barn quilt trail, “but for us, we’re a north to south peninsula, so we’re an easier trail to follow than a lot of other counties.”
Mills said she thought 12 stops would be enough, but things kept steamrolling.
“In 2019, we went past 12 and kept going,” she said. “We thought, ‘We don’t want to pull the plug now and print a brochure since we have so many in the pipeline,’ so we waited until we finished our 17th.”
The Circle of Love at Raymond Wood Funeral Home in Owings is the most northern point on the trail while Crazy Quilt at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is the most southern point of the trail.
Chesapeake Beach and North Beach have a combined seven quilt squares while St. Leonard has four.
Each square tells the story of how and where the square originated as well as the location where it hangs.
The Trip Around the World square, which is at The Wheel Store in North Beach, was a quilt designed by Marilou Winkler to be raffled off for a Parkinson’s fundraiser to honor her school principal.
“That was a great one because it had a lot of history for her,” Mills said, “and the day we hung it, she was so proud to see her pattern on this trail.”
Sawtooth Star, which is located at Butterflies & Wishes Teas & Sweets in Chesapeake Beach and is the only two-sided square, was fashioned from heirlooms from Sandy Walker-Samler’s grandmother.
“It’s wonderful to see the connection people have with pieces of fabric that have been handed down,” Mills said.
The final square on the trail, which was installed late last fall, is called Chesapeake Beach Oyster Restoration. The Janet Jones-made square is an ode to John Bacon, who started the Chesapeake Beach Oyster Cultivation Society.
“He was so touched that they would think of him, and he loved that oyster in the middle of the square,” Mills said.
Every square tells a story, but perhaps the most unusual is that behind the Hummingbird square, which is installed along with the Arrowhead square on the Huebner family farm in Owings.
According to the Calvert Barn Quilt Trail website, during the War of 1812, the British had found a hornet’s nest and asked a patriotic boy what it was. He informed them it was a home for rare hummingbirds, and they should plug up the entrance and take it on their ship, where it would be their lucky mascot. Later, the locals took great delight in “watching the officers dive overboard, swords and all when the nest was opened.”
An 18th square, featuring a gray barn with a quilt in Maryland colors as the Calvert Barn Quilt Trail logo, has been designed by Janet Jones and is waiting to be installed on a local barn.
“For what we hold dear in Calvert County, this is what it does. It educates people about the history of Calvert County, and the importance of family farms,” Mills said. “I’m not native to Calvert County, but through this trail, I have met the most amazing people and heard the most wonderful stories.”
Quilters interested in having a square on the trail go through an application process. Barn owners host the squares, and sponsors are then needed to help with materials, which run $200 for a four-by-four, or $350 for an eight-by-eight duplicate, which is constructed out of wood.
For more information, go to www.calvertbarnquilttrail.org.
The Calvert County Barn Quilt Trail:
• Circle of Love — Raymond Woods Funeral Home, 10684 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk.
• Trip Around the World — The Wheel Store, 4109 Seventh St. in North Beach.
• Maple Leaf — Chesapeake Bounty, 9124 Bay Ave. in North Beach.
• Sister’s Choice — Sister’s Corner, 8905 Chesapeake Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
• Chesapeake Beach Oyster Restoration — Bacon residence, 8717 C St. in Chesapeake Beach.
• Oyster Square — Chesapeake Beach Railway Trail, 4079 Gordon Stinnett Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
• Railway Square — Chesapeake Beach Railway Museum, 4155 Mears Ave. in Chesapeake Beach.
• The Sawtooth Square — Butterflies & Wishes Teas & Sweets, 3819 Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach.
• Hummingbird — Huebner Farm, 4165 Chaneyville Road in Owings.
• Arrowhead — Huebner Farm, 4165 Chaneyville Road in Owings.
• Hole in the Barn Door — Mulberry Hill Farm, 50 Mulberry Lane in Huntingtown.
• Farmer’s Daughter — Bowen farm, 875 Dan Bowen Road in Prince Frederick.
• Carpenter’s Wheel — 2707 St. Leonard Road in Port Republic.
• Barn and Sunflowers — Pleasant Acres, 5145 Mackall Road in St. Leonard.
• Mariner’s Compass — Coffren farm, 6045 Mackall Road in St. Leonard.
• Black-Eyed Susan — Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum, 10515 Mackall Rad in St. Leonard.
• Crazy Quilt — Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell.
