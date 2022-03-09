Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) showed off his versatility Tuesday during the official opening of the Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park in Dunkirk.
The occasion marked the completion of the first phase of development at the 209-acre park, which, according to county officials, is the first county park to combine active and passive recreation.
The park also features three lacrosse/soccer fields, two baseball/softball fields, hiking trails and a fishing dock and observation deck with pier.
The park is versatile, and so was Hance.
Moments after cutting the ribbon to open the park with an over-sized pair of novelty scissors, Hance opened and closed them several times in quick succession them while asking, “Haircuts anyone?”
Unsurprisingly, there were no takers, but there were plenty of elated officials at Tuesday’s opening.
“We’re excited that we started this park being opened to everyone,” parks and recreation Director Shannon Nazzal said. “But we’re definitely not done. There’s a lot more to come with this facility. I’m ready to see the kids running around on the ballfields.”
The full buildout of the park will take about two decades, according to county officials.
“It’s a wonderful jewel for the northern end of the county,” Commissioner Vice President Steven R. Weems (R) said. “I encourage all the citizens to come out and enjoy not only the ballfields but the trails and the vistas. It’s just a picturesque park and a wonderful addition.”
The park, which is located at 10455 Ward Road in Dunkirk, also includes more than 200 parking spaces.
The property was purchased in 2013 and a master plan adopted two years later. Groundbreaking took place in 2018 and a construction project was awarded to Penn Ave. Construction two years later.
Phase 1 was completed at a cost of $7.8 million. A total of $28.75 million in work still needs to be completed and will include playgrounds, boardwalks, a nature and environmental center, picnic shelters, a disc golf course, dog park and overnight camping areas.
Calvert County is allowed $1 million a year from the Calvert County Youth Recreational Opportunities Fund, which was enacted into legislation byThomas V. Mike Miller Jr., the former Maryland Senate president who died in early 2021. The fund receives 4% of the gaming tax revenues in Maryland, of which Calvert averages about $1 million annually. This will be the largest source of revenue for the park project.
“Senator Miller was definitely a proponent in making this happen,” Nazzal said. “He was a staunch supporter of the youth in Calvert County [and] it was due to his leadership that we were able to get that funding through [the Youth Recreation Fund] and without that this would not be a reality.”
The park, which is expected to be completed by about 2042, suffered a slight setback when a recent storm damaged a land bridge between two ponds. Nazzal said the county’s parks and recreation department is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on getting those repairs made.
For more information on Ward Farm Recreation and Nature Park and other Calvert County parks, go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov or www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews