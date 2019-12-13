Xavier Johnson was sleeping high up in the bleachers when it was announced his Calvert High School marching band had repeated as state champions.
But the senior trombone player was fully awake a week later when the Cavaliers won the US Bands A Class National Championships Group I championship Nov. 2 in Allentown, Pa.
“I was just stunned because we had made it this far, and then when they finally announced us, I was sitting there thinking about everything that had happened during the year,” Johnson said. “I just sat there watching [my teammates] enjoy themselves.”
The Cavaliers earned a season-high score of 92.705 points to nudge out three-time defending champion Somerset Berkley Regional of Massachusetts (92.67) to win the 10-foot tall trophy.
“I was on the field with the seniors, and I heard the name of the second-place band, and my jaw just dropped,” said senior drum major Austin Olewnik. “I was thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, we just did something that I thought at the beginning of the season wasn’t possible. On my right Samara Duff started to cry; she was bawling out, and then when we got the trophy we didn’t know what to do with it because it’s double the height of everyone. It was the best experience. There was nothing like it.”
“I teared up when they announced second because we knew we had won,” said director Demetri Bedel, who is in his fourth season. “I was thinking, ‘This is just crazy’ and my percussion director Brandon Bryan just grabbed my arm and said, ‘We just won the national championships.’ You’re on cloud nine at that point. After that, my thought was, ‘What are we going to do with that trophy?”
Manhasset (N.Y.) Secondary School took third place and La Plata placed fourth.
“We’ve really given our student leaders more and more responsibility, and they’re really taking ownership of it,” Bedel said. “It’s not Mr. Bedel’s band. It’s everybody’s band.”
The Cavaliers won six of eight competitions it entered and added a pair of second-place finishes.
“We always say at the beginning of the year that the difference between first and second place and a championship is going to come down to the angle of your toe,” Bedel said.
Bedel said the turning point of the season was a second-place finish Oct. 5 at Leonardtown High School in which Calvert scored almost a point lower than the previous week.
“You never want to drop in score, but the reason we did was we just weren’t on our game that day,” Bedel said. “There was joking on the way to the field and not doing what we were supposed to do. It was just mental; they were not in it.”
The following week the team won a competition at Northern High School with a score of 83.675, a whopping 3.5 points higher.
“From the warmup lot to the stadium, nobody said a word,” Bedel said. “They were in it 100%, and it was our best performance so far, so I thought that if they could do that every week we’d have a shot [at states and nationals]. You learn a lot more from failure than you do from success.”
Performing a show called “Machines,” Calvert successfully defended its USBands Mid-Atlantic State Championship Group A state title Oct. 26 in Baltimore when it defeated La Plata, 90.12-86.15.
“We were warming up, and the energy I was feeling from the band was unlike any I’d felt before,” said Olewnik, who is planning on majoring in music education. “I knew when we walked on that [field], we were going to have a good show. Afterward, we just had that feeling where we owned it and had a sense that most likely we would come out on top.”
“We had a lot of good practices, and when you’re out of breath, you know you’ve had a good week,” said Johnson, who will major in computer science at Towson University next year, “so when we won states it was a good feeling.”
Still, Bedel had his doubts when his team hit the field at nationals.
“My staff was really nervous, but I said, ‘They’re ready, and if they do everything they’re trained to do, and they do it well, they’ll be just fine,’” Bedel said, referring to assistants Bryant, Haley Graham and Casey Garner. “The stadium is really big, and we’re a small band, so you’re not going to pack a punch if you don’t use electronics, and we don’t use electronics, but we were still able to fill that stadium.”
Though the Cavaliers were one of the first bands to perform, the 30-member band pulled it out in the end.
“We’ve had the same philosophy since Day 1, which is to put the best product possible on the field, and if we won, then so be it, and if not, we know what we need to work on,” Bedel said. “I’m very proud of them. I can’t be more proud of anybody in that marching band.”
Northern grabs Group II state crown
The Northern Patriots also took home a state championship when it slipped past county rival Patuxent 88.875-86.015 Oct. 26 in Baltimore to win the Group II title.
“The kids did great from beginning to end this year,” Director Russell Bly said. “It was a lot of fun putting the show together, and it was a show with a lot of energy.”
The Patriots’ show was titled “Bottom of the Ninth” and featured members dressed as old-time ballplayers. The Baltimore Orioles baseball team even donated baseball images.Northern, which lost just three seniors from its 2018 team, fielded a 55-member squad, which included a mix of upperclassmen and eighth-graders.
“I think our expectations were a little higher [this year] because last year we had a bunch of eighth-graders, and when you have that mix of middle and high school students, you really have a wide age gap there,” Bly said. “Now they had a season under their belt, so our expectations were raised a bit. The kids were a bit more mature this year. You never know, but I felt like coming out of band camp we had made a lot of progress and I felt really confident we were going to have a successful season, but for me a successful season is that we’re really entertaining and the kids are getting a musical experience out of it and it’s entertaining for the audience as well. And I think we achieved that.”
Panthers place fifth at nationals
The Panthers also placed fifth at the US Bands A Class Group II National Championships with 89.410 points. East Haven High School won with 95.940 points.
Patuxent had 41 band members this season, 21 of whom were eighth- and ninth-graders.
“I was thoroughly pleased with this season,” Director Stephen Lane said. “I think that out of all of my four years here this season showed the most growth. We were really young, but we had a really successful season, and I think we had our most well-rounded groups we’ve ever had.”
The Panthers also fielded their largest color guard, all but one percussionist returned, and the drumline was all new.
“We went from them not really knowing anything to performing at a pretty high level,” Lane said, “which is really exciting because it gives us more room for growth.”
Hurricanes ninth at TOB
Under first-year director Jessa Sablan, Huntingtown placed ninth in the competitive Tournament of Bands Athletic Coast Conference Group 2 Open Championships held Nov. 3 in Hershey, Pa.
“I was more than pleased,” said Sablan, whose band performed “An Irish Heritage” this season. “My students went through so much change this season [but] they kept it together and gave their all while we figured out where the program was going. That in itself is a huge success, so to finish top 10 was even better.”
The Hurricanes earned 54.1 points in visual and added 37.2 in music to total 93.1 points.
“My goals through this season were to keep the band running efficiently,” Sablan said. “I stepped into a beast of a program right before the season began, so my hope was to see what we could teach each other while remaining a competitive program.”
Assistants were Ryan Brown, Brianna Brown, Tyler Perkins, Sean Cleary and Christopher Del Vecchio.
“From the moment I met these young adults, I knew this season would be something special,” Sablan said, referring to her 35 musicians and 10 color guard. “Their constant hard work, adaptability, and dedication brought them a long way. They came out of our season as a stronger team and as stronger individuals, and that’s truly all a director could ask for. I can only hope they see what I see, because they have developed so much in the short time I have known them. They should carry themselves with pride, always. They have earned it.”
