Where do you go if you want to grab a drink and support local businesses? Where do you go if you want to hear free concerts? Where do you go if you want a chance to win some unique prizes?
Participants can cross all three questions off the list by taking part in the American Chestnut Land Trust’s Passport to Preservation event, which runs through Sept. 7.
Participants visit the participating breweries and wineries and enjoy discounts on their purchases as well as have a passport stamped for the chance to win prizes.
“It’s just win, win, win,” ACLT community relations manager Miriam Gholl. “We win because we don’t lose out on the fundraiser that we would normally have. The businesses win because they get back customers who haven’t been there [recently] and the customers win with prizes, discounts and fun. And it’s something to do during the pandemic.”
As an added bonus, musicians Dylan Galvin and Joseph Norris will perform private concerts on Facebook Live.
“I like it because it’s near and dear to my heart because my dad is an urban forester so he had dedicated his whole life to the preservation of trees so I’m getting to reconnect with people in my hometown,” said singer/songwriter Dylan Galvin, who will perform 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21. “It’s for a good cause and I’m able to support local businesses. It’s like a three-birds-with-one-stone kind of thing.”
Longtime Southern Maryland resident Joseph Norris will perform live at ACLT and on social media at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.
“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun; it’s going to be a new experience for me doing a virtual concert [as well], so it’ll be interesting to be sure,” Norris said. “I’ll try to keep it kind of folksy, down home. I have some songs about the region that I like to slip in there and tell stories and I’ll be mixing in some contemporary stuff as well.”
Those who are concerned about visiting the venues in person can purchase their beverages to take out or from local liquor stores and restaurants.
There are nine participating wineries and breweries, and two of them — Greenspring Brewing Co. and Gypsy Brewing Co. — are delivery-only. For those who wish to participate from home, a photo enjoying the spirits will earn a stamp.
The event replaces a beer tasting that ACLT has held the previous three years.
“Of course we can’t do that this year so one of our committee members suggested we hold [a tasting] at one of the breweries, and then it progressed to why don’t we get people to go from one to another?” said ACLT Community Relations Manager Miriam Gholl.
All of the businesses are locally owned, most use local ingredients and several are located on permanently preserved agricultural land.
Galvin, who graduated from Patuxent High School in 2003, is currently living in Los Angeles carving out a music career.
“I’m super grateful because there were a few times I wanted to give up just because there’s a lot of challenges musicians face,” said Galvin, who is planning on releasing a new single each month beginning in September. “If you sign up for the arts, you’re signing yourself up for a much harder life than you think. If your goal is to get out of hard work, it’s definitely not the career path. Initially I was naive. I didn’t like the hard work because when I was younger I was lazy, but when you love what you do you would rather work 80 hours a week doing something you love than 40 hours a week doing something you hate. But it’s humbling and it teaches you the value of hard work.”
Because Los Angeles County is in a state of lockdown and live music is banned, the pandemic has given Galvin “time to get to why I originally got into music in the first place, which is to write and record.”
Galvin, who lives in Panorama City, said he will livestream his concert, which he’ll tailor for his friends and fans on the East coast, and use a loop pedal “to give my music a meditative vibe.”
He said he’ll perform song covers and some originals, including “The Chesapeake,” which is about growing up in Southern Maryland.
“It’s about the memories you have with that place you have in your heart,” he said.
Norris, who worked primarily in the newspaper business — he spent 14 years as sports editor and general assignment writer at the Enterprise and was the editor at the Maryland Independent — retired three years ago.
He began his love of music when he was in his teens.
“My dad was old time country and that’s all we got to listen to as kids for a while,” he said. “I’ll still play it because you never know when you’ll look out and see white hair in the audience.”
Norris, who said his inspirations were Gordon Lightfoot and Elton John, said James Taylor is “the reason I picked up the guitar. I just wish I could play as well as he does.”
He added that COVID-19 has canceled 6 to 8 gigs a month since March. He has been playing at the gazebo on Solomons Island lately to help supplement his income.
“Last year [ACLT had a tasting event] and now they can’t so they’ve had to altered things and I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “It gives some of the businesses a chance to sell their wares. As long as this [pandemic] thing is in place we just have to go with the flow.”
