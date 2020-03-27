The following are food pantries that operate in Calvert County:
• Saturdays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Bayside Baptist Church, 3009 Chesapeake Beach Road in Chesapeake Beach.
Call Janeen Collinson at 410-257-0712.
• Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon at Brooks Church Pantry, 5550 Mackall Road in St. Leonard.
Call Ephonia Willis at 410-586-3972.
• Mondays through Wednesdays 9 a.m. to noon at Calvert Churches Community Pantry, 100 Jibsail Drive, Suite 101 in Prince Frederick.
Call Mark Kromer at 410-414-7474.
• Tuesdays from 5:50 to 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Chesapeake Cares Food Pantry, 6045 Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
Call Jackie Head at 410-2573444.
• Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at First Lutheran Church, 6300 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Huntingtown.
Call Nancy Pope at 410-257-3030.
• Hands of God Mobile Street Ministry.
Call Kathryn Tyler-King at 410-535-2275.
• Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon at SMILE Ecumenical Ministries, 10290 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
Call Kathy Mazur at 410-326-0009.
• Tuesdays from noon to 2 p.m., the second Wednesday of each month from 5 to 7 p.m., and the last Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Anthony’s Church Ladies of Charity, 8823 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
Call Barbara Glover at 410-286-7086.
• Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and the second Saturday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon at St. John Vianney Interfaith Food Pantry, 440 Main St. in Prince Frederick.
Call Larry Donnelly at 410-286-1944.