Susan Kummernes of Jacksonville, Fla. recently published her book “Come Now the Angels” through her publishing company, A Seat At The Table Publishing, LLC.
Kummernes, who lived in Calvert County her junior and senior years of high school, took 12 years to write the book, which was originally written as a remembrance to a friend killed in Vietnam, but expanded to include all Vietnam War Veterans and the friends, families and loved ones affected through the generations.
Kummernes said the book is “a love story blended into a war story; tragic deaths, passionate loves, and the yearning for life in the middle of a war.”
One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to the Vietnam Veterans of America Organization.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
Twelve years ago, I visited Arlington National Cemetery and said hello to someone I loved as a teenager. He was a Marine, lost to the Vietnam War in 1967. Driving back to Florida, I realized 42 years had passed since we buried him. What “Welcome Home” had the Vietnam Veterans received fighting in America’s then longest, most horrific war? They won all the battles planned by America’s “best and brightest.” They proved worthy. They deserved better.
What inspires you to write?
My Marine and my research. I discovered his name in a book, and later came upon an e-mail sent on Memorial Day remembering him as a gunner who had fought hard and saved lives in a particularly long and deadly battle. I discovered that military novels of the war in Vietnam are generally written by men, with the exception of a few nurses writing about their experiences, and are non-fiction. I recently came to realize that to date, there are no American women fiction writers that have captured the Vietnam War era. I was inspired to tell this story using a woman’s voice, revealing our own war experiences as the women and children who loved these men.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
I have used my knowledge of addiction and counseling in my writing, but this is not my career. This book was a calling.
What kind of writing process do you use?
I began with an outline and dates and intended to be fairly straightforward with the story of the five Marines on a gun team in Vietnam. I spent many nights revising, re-editing, and doubting myself. This story took on a life of its own. It would be written to shine a light on all the Vets who fought, to tell their story, to show who they really were, to give honor and remembrance. I discovered my job was to accept what came my way and bring it to life.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
Earlier in life I read the big names; Dostoyevsky, Joyce, Lawrence, Mitchner. For a time I read female authors, Brontë, DuMaurier, Mitchell. Then came interest in the writings and thinking of Hesse, Castenada, Fitzgerald, Poe, Tolkein. I love stories with good character development. My beloved Southern writers are so good at description and telling a good, if sometimes bizarre tale; their attention to detail somehow always pulls me in.
What do you want readers to know about you?
Twelve years ago, I left Arlington National Cemetery angry because, after 40 years, our Vietnam Vets were still carrying the burden of that war. Seldom was an embroidered Vietnam Veteran ball cap seen. Our Vietnam military did not lose this war. They proved worthy. It was not their burden to bear then and not their burden to bear today. I want my readers to know our Vietnam Vets fought valiantly for us and secured our freedoms. Their efforts did not lose this war. I hope this book becomes the seed for a change in understanding, awareness, and attitude about this war and these men. I wish for my story to be powerful enough so these Vets can finally wear their caps proudly and hear those magic words, “Thank you for serving.”
Please include a brief description of your book.
It tells of the women and families on the other side of the ocean who experienced their own fear while their men and sons fight. And it tells the story of Tweet, a beautiful young Vietnamese woman in love with one of the five.
Please include an excerpt from the book that you feel is compelling for local readers.
“I sit on a grey metal chair in Arlington National Cemetery. You have returned to us from Vietnam. Your casket is before me. Sunlight penetrates through tree branches and casts dappled shadows on the American flag draped precisely over your new home. A bird sings in the distance. A soft breeze cools my face.
“Is that you telling me you’re close? Are you comforting me the only way you can?”
While we sit in silence, I hear a young woman sobbing somewhere behind me. The sound is muffled, perhaps she’s crying into a handkerchief. The breeze billows your sister’s skirt. Her hand travels to it. It becomes still. I’m aware of the scent of a man’s cologne … English Leather?
Imprint the moment, I tell myself.
I will return to this memory often; these details will support my acceptance of your death.
Today, I discover the exact location of my heart. The ache is intense, sharp.
“I know you can handle pain, my love. I know Marines can handle anything. I hope you didn’t suffer. I pray death came quickly when you could fight no more.”
You lie inside the casket. It’s only the casket that keeps us apart. Inside, your eyes are closed, at rest. I know you’re wearing your uniform proudly, in death as in life.