Kaylyn Garcia of North Beach recently published her first book, “Fristers” through Mermaid Publishing.
Following the tragic death of her best friend Leah Mae Foster and Foster’s boyfriend in 2021, Garcia took out her grief in writing and penned “Fristers,” which explains death to children in a child-friendly way.
Garcia known Foster – who was 24 at the time of the accident and had a 7-year-old daughter — since both attended Beach Elementary School.
Garcia even made her fourth-grade teacher Lori Idol a character in the book.
She said she hopes her book can “show kids that although life is hard we can always find the light.”
The book is available at www.amazon.com.
How long have you been writing?
I have always taken a love for writing. I began in middle school with a small diary I would use to let out my feelings when I was bullied for having eczema. As I got older and outgrew it, I didn’t write as much. It wasn’t until I experienced losing a loved one for the first time; my grandfather, Jerry Tasker Sr., that I started writing again.
What inspires you to write?
My book was inspired by my best friend. We had one play date and became inseparable; she became family. When Leah and I got older, she had a little girl of her own and although it was a journey, she handled it so gracefully. After over a decade of friendship, Leah passed away on May 27, 2021. This was hard on me, but it was more painful to see the hurt and confusion in my niece’s eyes so I decided to write “Fristers.”
Do you consider writing to be a career?
Unfortunately writing isn’t my career at this time, however I believe your career should be something you love. I hope in the future this is something i can do long term, and not just as a hobby.
What kind of writing process do you use?
As crazy as it may sound, “Fristers” was actually kind of free-styled. I started with the first line and it all just started to flow. My greatest advice to anyone looking to write a book is to not use any sort of process. Just start rambling on paper and I promise it will all come together. Anytime you have an intrusive thought that you think will be a good in your book write it down.
How did you publish your book?
I did lots of research. Publishing is expensive, but you can always find the right company. I spoke to nine different publishing companies before I finally made my decision. I work three jobs and live paycheck to paycheck and wasn’t able to afford to spend [thousands of dollars] on this project.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
My favorite children’s book authors growing up were Eric Carle and Kevin Henkes. I always loved their illustrations. However, the most inspiring children’s book author to me is Julie Donovan. She wrote a children’s book about her daughter that passed away and ever since then I never let anything get in my way.
What are you working on now?
The “Fristers’” books will be a series on the experiences Leah and I had as kids. The next book “Fristers: Lost and Found” is a story about me getting lost at the Ocean City beach at eight years old. This happened while we were on vacation. This book is to show children the proper strategies and what safe protocols to do when they are lost in a crowded area.
What do you want readers to know about you?
I am always willing to help. I didn’t get here on my own. It took many tears, my family, good friends, and my community. But I did it, and you can too.
Please include a brief description of your book
“We all know growing up is tough,
But its easier with friends by your side..
And even just one best friend is enough,
So join Kaylyn and Leah on Life’s roller coaster ride!”
Please include an excerpt from the book
“So if you lose someone,
you don’t have to worry,
I know you don’t want to be apart..
But you’re here right now,
so tell their story,
because they’ll always be here,
Just now they’re in your heart.”