Maryland Historical Society virtual program offerings this summer

The Maryland Historical Society continues to offer virtual programs, aiming to feature one free program per week for history and culture enthusiasts alike.
On June 24, Richard Bell will lead a timely discussion about the Three-Fifths Clause of the Constitution.
And on Thursday, July 2, Alexandra Deutsch, fashion historian and vintage collector, and Cara Ober, the founding editor and publisher of BmoreArt, will chat about how people can stay connected through clothing during quarantine.
Bell will host “Let’s Talk about the Constitution: The Three-Fifths Clause” on Wednesday, June 24, noon to 1 p.m. This interactive virtual program will explore the origins and far-reaching impacts of the Three-Fifths Clause — the most infamous part of the original 1787 Federal Constitution.
Far more insidious than is commonly understood, the clause wove slaveholder power into the fabric of each of the three branches of government — executive, legislative and judicial — shaping every aspect of federal policy regarding slavery for decades to come.
Bell will identify the framers of the Three-Fifths Clause, explore how it did its work, reconstruct all the opposition to it, and consider its legacy in our post-slavery world. Bell is a professor of history at the University of Maryland and author of the new book, “Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and Their Astonishing Odyssey Home.”
“Quarantine Fashion: A Love Letter to Baltimore Vintage” will be held noon to 1 p.m. July 2, noon to 1 p.m.
During the lunchtime conversation, Alexandra Deutsch and Cara Ober will discuss the phenomenon of fashion in quarantine. The illustrated chat will explore how people are connecting through clothing in Baltimore and beyond. Through highlighting various fashion in quarantine campaigns such as the ones created by local art and fashion influencers, they will explore how shopping your own closet to express yourself when you are just staying at home can be a means of linking people together in new and interesting ways. Great fashion, like all great arts, is so often born out of tragedy, and this talk will explore a side of fashion and vintage, which is about connectivity and community.
All virtual programs are free and open to all audiences; however, registration is required. After registering for the webinar, attendees will receive an automated confirmation email with connection instructions.
For more information about the Maryland Historical Society’s virtual offerings and updates to the expanding schedule, go to www.mdhs.org.