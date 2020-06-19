Partnership provides hands-on flight experiences

Bob Schaller, Director of Florida Institute of Technology Southern Maryland Center, came to Tommy Luginbill, TechPort Director, with an interesting idea, “What if we taught a real hands-on class with an airplane?”
It was through this partnership between the Florida Institute of Technology and TechPort, students are now getting hands-on experience by flying actual airplanes. Dr.
Schaller and Luginbill host and run the FTE 5702 Airplane Stability and Control Flight Test Engineering Course at the TechPort facility.
With this course, students are able to “examine techniques to evaluate airplane stability and control flight testing.”
Brian Kish, program chair of flight test engineering, and David Callender, pilot and certified flight instructor, taught the class to a group of seven NAVAIR flight test engineers during the week of June 8.
With this combination of classroom work and experiential learning, these students will gain great experience and collaboration to build on their existing skills.
Luginbill was thrilled to see this relationship between TechPort and Florida Tech produce great opportunities for students. “Collaboration with Florida Tech and their stability flight engineering lab is the perfect use of TechPort’s airplane hangar and a prime example of multi-organization collaboration,” Luginbill stated.
Additionally, Dr. Schaller was thrilled about this local collaboration going on in the Southern Maryland community. “The partnership between Florida Tech Southern Maryland and TechPort UMD enabled a vital course to be delivered to NAVAIR flight test engineers that would not have been possible under current facility access restrictions,” he said. “The unique arrangement of running flight test labs out of a hangar made the experience that much more meaningful.” This partnership is a perfect example of how shared resources benefit numerous parties.
TechPort, operated under contract by the University of Maryland, is a technological incubator with many services, such as developmental space and a general machine shop, but TechPort is also a creative workspace.
