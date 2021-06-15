Sure, Calvert public schools’ library administrator Jen Sturge was excited to get the call, one she had been hoping was coming.
But it was just the worst possible time for it to come.
“I was coming from a school, it’s pouring down rain, I have all this stuff in my hands, and the phone started ringing so I picked it up and I feel like I barked into the phone, ‘Digital Learning, this is Jen,’” said Sturge, who then realized the person on the other end was Kathy Carroll, the president of the American Association of School Librarians. “And as soon as I realized who was on the other end of the phone, my heart started beating really fast and my stomach started getting a little queasy because I knew in the back of my mind why she was calling. It was amazing.”
Carroll had called to tell Sturge, whose title is Calvert County Specialist for School Libraries and Digital Learning, that the Calvert public school system had been selected as the winner of the American Association of School Librarians’ 2021 National School Library of the Year Award.
“We are thrilled at being recognized as the national school library of the year,” said Lauren Lynn, who is the school librarian at Huntingtown Elementary School. “[It was] a difficult year with the pandemic, but we were able to survive and persevere and succeed very well.”
The award annually honors a single or district-wide school library that exemplifies implementation of AASL’s “National School Library Standards for Learners, School Librarians, and School Libraries.”
Calvert County Public Schools will receive a crystal obelisk — the symbol of school library excellence — and $10,000 toward its school libraries during the 2021 AASL National Conference, which will be held Oct. 21 to 23 in Salt Lake City.
Lisa Brakel, award committee chair, said in a news release that Calvert’s school libraries “are led by exceptional school librarians who make the libraries a unique and essential place in the district’s learning community.”
Anne Arundel County won the award in 1963 — the first year it was held — and Baltimore County won in 1997.
Calvert County has 22 school libraries — four high schools, six middle schools and 12 elementary schools — and each has about 10,000 books, which Sturge said was a “conservative estimate.” Librarians also teach computer science and computer coding as well as print and publishing applications and also cyber safety.
Sturge said the key to maintaining good school libraries is “coordination, collaboration, talking with your administrator advocacy and really advocating for your program.”
What also set Calvert apart was its preparedness in an intensive application process. Three years ago, Calvert started rewriting its curriculum as to how its libraries could better serve its students. Sturge said the librarians created a Lib Guide “to show how we were including and engaging and curating resources.”
They also reached out to students, members of the community and Superintendent of Schools Daniel D. Curry to write letters of support.
After being named a finalist in March, the team underwent a 5-hour interview process that included students as well as teachers, community members, Calvert County Public Library as well as two elementary, middle and high school principals.
“We checked all the boxes and made sure we had all the requirements,” Lynn said, “so we were prepared, but we were also thrilled [when we found out we won].”
Sturge said she found out Calvert had won the award two weeks before it was officially announced, and said those 14 days were “probably the hardest two weeks of our lives.”
“One of the things the committee talked about … that really tipped the scales for us was the collaboration and relationship they could see in all 23 of us,” Sturge said, referring to the 22 librarians and herself. “Another thing they were really impressed with was the support from the students and the teachers, and especially what the students had to say about their school librarians.”
As far as a celebration is concerned, Sturge is thinking something along the lines of a 100-plus-year-old tradition.
“We haven’t really discussed it yet but I was thinking maybe [the obelisk] should be like the [Stanley Cup] where it gets passed around,” she said. Calvert named national school library of the year
