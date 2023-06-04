artsonia 1

Calvert Elementary School student Sydney Gleeson, left, stands with art teacher Kristina Gray.

 CCPS PHOTO

Calvert Elementary School student Sydney Gleeson was recently named the winner of Artsonia’s Artist of the Week contest.

Artsonia is an online voting competition and is the world’s largest collection of student art portfolios, exhibiting more than 100 million pieces of student art.


