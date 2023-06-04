Calvert Elementary School student Sydney Gleeson was recently named the winner of Artsonia’s Artist of the Week contest.
Artsonia is an online voting competition and is the world’s largest collection of student art portfolios, exhibiting more than 100 million pieces of student art.
Gleeson received nearly 2,000 online votes for her artwork, which she titled “Dragon Eye Drawing.”
“I find art to be relaxing, and it is fun to do,” Gleeson said in a press release.
When asked how she felt when she found out she won the Artist of the Week award, she said she was “surprised, very happy, and excited.”
Gleeson’s teacher, Kristina Gray, has been teaching art for more than three years.
“I love art so much and want to share my passion with each generation,” Gray said in the release. “I love to share new and fun ways to make art and how to express yourself through the creative process.”
Gray is one of thousands of art teachers who use Artsonia to showcase their student art, manage the art room, crowdsource lesson plans, and fundraise for their classrooms. Artsonia lets family and friends of student artists create and purchase custom keepsakes from the student art and then gives back 20% of all revenue to the local art classroom.
Artsonia developed its Artist of the Week program in 2008 as a way to encourage teachers to submit student artwork and engage the school and community to vote on and recognize students for their creative achievements. Each week, Artsonia selects 12 random submissions in four different age groups - PreK-3, and grades 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12 - from artwork submitted the previous week. Voting is open to the public for several days before the winner is announced.
“It is such an honor to have my students recognized for their artistic achievements,” Gray said. “I hope that in being recognized, it can further inspire them to continue with their artistic career as they grow.”
Blick Art Materials donated a $100 gift certificate to the winning school while Gleeson received a $50 gift certificate. “Our mission at Artsonia is to bring communities together to celebrate children's artistic expressions,” Artsonia CEO and Co-Founder Jim Meyers said in the release. “Artist of the Week is a perfect way to get local schools, families, and friends involved in the process of creating, recognizing, and cherishing student art.”