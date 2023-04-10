Calvert students perform at all-state ensemble

 Calvert County Public Schools Photo

Eleven Calvert public school students from three high schools showcased their vocal talents at the Maryland Music Educators Association’s 2023 All-State Senior Chorus on March 5 at the Baltimore Convention Center.

“It takes a lot of dedication and hard work to be selected to perform at this level,” Calvert County Public Schools Supervisor of Fine & Performing Arts Christine Cook said in a news release. “We are extremely proud of our students on achieving this major accomplishment and thank the teachers and families for their ongoing support.”