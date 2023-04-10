Calvert students perform at all-state ensemble

Eleven Calvert public school students from three high schools showcased their vocal talents at the Maryland Music Educators Association’s 2023 All-State Senior Chorus on March 5 at the Baltimore Convention Center.
“It takes a lot of dedication and hard work to be selected to perform at this level,” Calvert County Public Schools Supervisor of Fine & Performing Arts Christine Cook said in a news release. “We are extremely proud of our students on achieving this major accomplishment and thank the teachers and families for their ongoing support.”
The students who performed were Huntingtown High School’s Caroline Calamoneri, Nicolas Clark, Nathan Hays, Madison Hinton, Megan Hinton, Carmen Mileo, Jaydn Riggs and Kayla Rogers. Also performing were Clarissa Callis and Harper Valadie of Northern High School and Heather Farley of Patuxent High School.
The students joined others rom across the state for a three-day experience in Baltimore where they rehearsed and performed with conductor Diana Sáez, who is the director of choral activities at Towson University and a leading specialist in Latin American music.
The Maryland Music Educators Association is supported by a grant from the Maryland States Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information about the Maryland State Arts Council, go to www.msac.org.