Class of 2020 goes out with a laugh

Because of COVID-19, the Class of 2020 will forever be remembered for missing the entire spring athletic season, pep rallies, spirit week and a host of other traditional year-end events. But through it all, the graduates kept their sense of humor during the virtual graduation ceremonies. In their10-second videos, seniors moved their tassels, thanked loved ones and then danced, jumped into pools, did front and backflips, posed with pets (even a rooster), posed in front of other schools and threw caps into living room ceilings and into cameras.
“Finally.”
Christina Beach, Northern
“I would like to thank all the fools who got me here.”
Sophia Carter, Northern
“If only I could learn as well as I remember the lyrics to every country song.”
Kelsey Culbert, Northern
“He was Pax-man, he was SGA vice president, he was robotics treasurer, but mostly he was a mediocre student.”
Khai Dailey, Patuxent
“… Hey, Ms. Larson, don’t forget the Muppets.”
Alexander Dalton, Patuxent
“It’s been a great 12 years, can’t wait for 12 more.”
Owen Falco, Patuxent
“High school wasn’t as terrible as I thought it would be, so that’s pretty nifty.”
Brian Falvey, Northern
“… Thank you to a few teachers, spicy ramen and friends.”
Jeanette Ford, Calvert
“Well, this is going in the history books.”
Cooper Girard, Northern
“If I knew my senior year was going to end so abruptly, I would have been a better student.”
James Graves, Huntingtown
“… Didn’t even need eighth grade to graduate.”
Chloe Gregory, Calvert
“I have nothing to say.”
Camden Hall, Northern
“Minimal homework. Still graduated.”
Shem Henrichsen, Patuxent
“Life is like a sandwich: Either way you flip it, the bread always comes first.”
Ethan Hunt, Northern
“This [tassel] thing is making me sneeze.”
Aidan Iberg, Patuxent
“I would not have gotten through this year if it wasn’t for my best friends, favorite teachers, and most importantly, Zayn Malik.”
Ebony Janey, Calvert
“Senior year got real. Wasn’t expecting this. It is what it is, though. I’ll look back on this and be famous later.”
Naijhae Johnson, Calvert
“OMG, I made it!! Thank you, Lord.”
Ta’Laya Jones, Calvert
“... Just remember what Dory kept on saying, ‘Just keep swimming...’”
Troy Kellner, Huntingtown
“Roses are red/My tear ducts ran dry/College debt looming overhead/Cry cry cry.”
Ricky Kong, Northern
“I’d like to thank my dog for taking care of my homework that one time. Couldn’t have graduated without you, little dude.”
Elizabeth Mandile, Huntingtown
“I will work until I get my own grass cutting business off the ground.” Noah McNamee, Northern
“I promise I’m not dumb, I’m the salutatorian. I wouldn’t want to come in second place to anyone other than THE Abby Nguyen ;)”
Julia Murphy, Northern
“… MY GPA MAY NOT BE PERFECT, BUT MY EYEBROWS ARE!!”
Jahmaya Nero, Northern
“150 characters is not enough for me to fully express all the silly things I want to say. I can’t even finish two sentences without one being cu”
Andrew Noe, Northern
“If I knew I had 12 years of school to figure out what to write on this screen, it would have been better than this.”
Joshua Penn, Northern
“My parents always told me that life would throw unexpected things my way, but honestly, I didn’t see this one coming.”
Delaney Peterson, Huntingtown
“12 years for this? Oh, well.”
Zachary Przybocki, Huntingtown
“Time to get this shhhmoney.”
Anthony Rawlings, Patuxent
“For all the jokes of 2020 vision, I must admit, I didn’t see that coming.”
Aaliyah Roach, Northern
“Alyss, please just finish the slide. You don’t have that much time left. — Mom”
Alyss Rollins, Huntingtown
“By the way, my first name is not Shannon :)”
Sydney Shannon, Huntingtown
“Special thanks to everyone who helped guide me through these last 13 years to reach the ultimate goal of being up on this computer screen today.”
Nicholas Sharp, Huntingtown
“… Finally done with math. Still can’t solve for X.”
Adrianna Shewell, Patuxent
“Stay alive. Stay inside. Class of 20 seconds of handwashing.”
Rachel Spriggs, Northern
“I’m only here on a technicality, but I’m here.”
Jacob Swann, Huntingtown
“… Four years of hard work, and I still don’t know what to write as my message. I guess you could say I’m speechless.”
Anthony Valencia, Northern
“I’m done.”
Connor Weishaar, Huntingtown
“I’ve already forgotten everything.”
Claire Williams, Calvert
“We’re in a movie.”
Parker Wolf, Northern
MICHAEL REID