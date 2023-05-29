Calvert County Public Schools’ Career and Technology Academy hosted a SkillsUSA Signing Day ceremony May 4 to celebrate its 56 graduating seniors.

“It is impossible to make a big enough deal about the decisions these students announced on signing day. Our community and our country need passionate, skilled, and dedicated young professionals like the 56 CTA students who participated in this year’s signing day event,” CTA Principal Carrie Akins said in a news release. “Each of these students completed a rigorous and challenging journey that has led to this point. I am so proud of each of them for their accomplishments.”


