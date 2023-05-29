Calvert County Public Schools’ Career and Technology Academy hosted a SkillsUSA Signing Day ceremony May 4 to celebrate its 56 graduating seniors.
“It is impossible to make a big enough deal about the decisions these students announced on signing day. Our community and our country need passionate, skilled, and dedicated young professionals like the 56 CTA students who participated in this year’s signing day event,” CTA Principal Carrie Akins said in a news release. “Each of these students completed a rigorous and challenging journey that has led to this point. I am so proud of each of them for their accomplishments.”
Nationwide, students signed a symbolic letter of intent to pursue careers across a variety of skilled trades, including construction, healthcare, information technology, culinary arts, cosmetology and the United States military.
The event was sponsored by the National SkillsUSA organization along with Constellation.
“We’re proud to support Skills USA and Calvert CTA and the significant work they’re leading to connect hardworking and motivated students in our community with long-term, good-paying careers,” Constellation Director of Philanthropy Carrie Stockwell said in the release.
Constellation awarded CTA’s SkillsUSA chapter $7,000 to support students participating in CTA’s SkillsUSA programs.
“We thank Constellation for their support of SkillsUSA and work-based learning initiatives,” SkillsUSA National Executive Director Chelle Travis said in the release. We are rolling up our sleeves every day to support career and technical education and forge meaningful partnerships with industry.”
“As you all embark on this new journey to technical schools, trade unions, local businesses, and the military, remember that each of you are integral to your local communities by providing essential services upon which we all rely,” Deputy District Director for the Office of U.S. Congressman Steny Hoyer, Stefanie Carey Barone said in remarks from the congressman at the event.
This year’s students who signed letters of intent and their sponsoring business/military service are:
Bayside Auto Group: Alfredo Diaz-Palma, Austin Tidwell, Kaden Young
Bayside Fire Protection Services: William Phipps
Boone’s Automotive: Bradlee Boone
Boothe’s HVAC: Isaiah Nut
Calvert Internal Medicine Group: Lillie LaVorgna, Jordan Myers, Aaliyah Simms
McDonald’s of Solomons Management Training: Natalie Eaton
Montgomery County Fire Department: Nicolas Boswell, Riley Kulikowski, Jacob Scot
Prince George’s County Fire Department: Lochlan Weems
SMART Local 100: Nathan Lagimoniere, Robert Phipps
Southern Roots Salon: Brooklyn Dillard
Solomons Nursing Center: Gabrielle Price
Tice Electric: Dennis Tice Jr.
Tractor Supply: Robert Whitley
U.S. Air Force: Thomas Phinney, Ty Montgomery
U.S. Air Force Reserves: Adam LaBorie
U.S. Army: Nathan Bielstein, JT Fowler-Plaza
U.S. Marine Corps: Angel Guzman
Winegardner Auto Group: Liam Hopkins
For more information about CTA, go to www.cta.calvertnet.k12.md.us. For more information about sponsoring an internship or apprenticeship opportunity, contact CTA Principal Carrie Akins at 443-550-9940.