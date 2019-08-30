Calvert County’s educators are ready for another school year and on Wednesday, a local service organization that focuses on the community’s youth made sure those honored earlier by Calvert County Public Schools were appreciated and well fed.
The Optimist Clubs of Calvert-Prince Frederick and Solomons held their third annual Education Appreciation Week at the Calvert County Board of Education in Prince Frederick.
“You are molding the future of our youth,” said Bob Young of the Calvert-Prince Frederick Optimists. “We sincerely support the work that you do. There are members of our community who value what you do.”
The Optimists presented a coffee mug, pen and a nominal check to each of the county’s 49 teacher and support staff honorees during the luncheon.
Nearly 20 of the honorees were in attendance, including 2019 Teacher of the Year Nathan Kimbro of Huntingtown High School and Educational Support Staff Person of the Year Regina Hagelin of Mill Creek Middle School.
“Waiting for a big announcement from the state,” said Kimbro, referring to the Maryland State Department of Education’s revelation of the finalists for 2019 Teacher of the Year.
A panel of judges will determine the finalists — last year there were seven — who will be eligible for Maryland Teacher of the Year.
The final selection will be announced at a gala event in early fall. That selectee will then compete nationwide for teacher of the year honors.
Kimbro is a special education teacher at Huntingtown High.
Also attending the event was Superintendent Daniel Curry, who told The Calvert Recorder the public schools have 85 new teachers, including 27 who will be starting their careers in Calvert.
Young noted that the Optimists’ support for the students includes the annual awarding of scholarships. This year Calvert County’s Optimists awarded three scholarships totaling $17,000. The clubs also honor select seniors from all four public high schools during Youth Appreciation Week.
Young said the club’s annual arduous undertaking of selling Christmas trees helps support those youth programs, including the scholarships. More than 800 Christmas trees were sold by the Optimists last year.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY