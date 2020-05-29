Lynn, Cleland named educator of the year finalists

Teacher Lauren Lynn of Huntingtown Elementary and Principal Kelly Cleland of Windy Hill Elementary School were recently named as finalists for 2020 Washington Post Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year awards.
Formerly known as the Agnes Meyer Outstanding Teacher Award, the award recognizes teachers who exemplify excellence in their profession. Formerly called the Distinguished Educational Leadership Award, this award seeks to recognize those principals who go beyond the day-to-day demands of their position to create an exceptional educational environment.
School systems in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia, including Washington public charter and private schools, selected nominees in the two categories.
“We were so pleased to have Lauren Lynn and Kelly Cleland represent Calvert County for this prestigious award,” Superintendent of Schools Daniel D. Curry said in a news release. “They are outstanding examples of the kinds of teachers and leaders we have working for us every day, especially during these challenging times.”
According to the release, Lynn, who is a librarian, “is a passionate advocate for libraries, an exemplary educator, and a promoter of literacy and learning shared her work at local, state, and national conferences and served on district curriculum development committees.”
She is also a member of the District Equity Leadership Team and is the equity team liaison at Huntingtown Elementary School.
Sandy Walker, the county’s supervisor of equity and school improvement, said Lynn exhibits “a tireless and relentless passion to create an inclusive environment where all students may experience success.”
“Her dedication has provided all of our students the opportunity to experience how media and technology can be used in powerful ways to educate, create, and solve problems,” Huntingtown Elementary School Principal Brock Fulton said.
Lynn is also a two-time finalist for Librarian of the Year.
Cleland, who graduated from high school in Calvert County, returned to teach kindergarten after she graduated from the University of Maryland.
She served as both an elementary and middle school assistant principal and was the district supervisor of Intermediate Reading and Language Arts before becoming principal at Windy Hill Elementary.
According to Windy Hill Elementary School Assistant Principal Lisa Morgan, Cleland “encourages teacher leaders and enables them to stretch their boundaries.”
The release also added Cleland “exhibits enthusiasm for new ideas to make Windy Hill a better place for students and families. She encourages innovation, passionately supports professional development, and fosters efficacy among her staff.”
According to Lisa Morgan, the assistant principal of Windy Hill Elementary, Cleland “encourages teacher leaders and enables them to stretch their boundaries.”
The release also added Cleland “exhibits enthusiasm for new ideas to make Windy Hill a better place for students and families. She encourages innovation, passionately supports professional development, and fosters efficacy among her staff. Underlying her belief in the power of building positive relationships with staff and students is an unsurpassed commitment to quality instruction, social-emotional learning, and professionalism. Most importantly, she loves her students.”
The winner of the 2020 Teacher of the Year award was Teresa Beilstein, a third grade teacher at South Shore Elementary in Crownsville.
The Principal of the Year award was won by Jesse Kraft of Fairfax County’s Lutie Lewis Coates Elementary, which is based in Herndon, Va.