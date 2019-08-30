August has been proven to be an interesting month for a small school that sits on a hill and overlooks the Patuxent River. For nearly 90 years Our Lady Star of the Sea School in Solomons has bestowed knowledge and values on its students.
And on Tuesday, with a dinosaur at the door, students entered the building to begin the 2019-2020 school year.
Greeting the students and parents were some new and familiar faces.
“This is great,” said Father Kenneth J. Gill, Our Lady Star of the Sea Church’s new pastor, who told The Calvert Recorder that Solomons in the summer reminds him of the eastern Florida communitywhere he grew up. “I hope the weather is like this all the time. Somebody told me it never snows in Solomons.”
Earlier this month, Gill sent a letter to the school and parish community that stated longtime teacher Jennifer Thompson would serve as the school’s interim principal.
Gill called Thompson “a dedicated and experienced teacher who knows our school faculty and parents. She is a trusted leader who has passion for our school and the gifts and talents to lead us during this period of transition.”
The vacancy occurred last month when the previous principal, Mary Barth, resigned to become assistant superintendent for the Diocese of Phoenix Catholic Schools. For most of her 15 years at the school, Thompson has taught eighth grade, but has also instructed students in second and fifth grade.
“I really know all of the students,” said Thompson who greeted the arriving families with hugs and encouraging words. “They all seem most excited to be back.”
The school pride transcended the students, faculty and parents.
Local resident Jean Moyer managed to fit very nicely into a tyrannosaurus rex costume, waving to all and posing for pictures with many of them.
Thompson said Moyer’s children and grandchildren have all attended classes at Our Lady Star of the Sea.
“The family has been part of our school for a very long time,” said Thompson.
The school’s current enrollment is just over 100 students.
“We’re pretty solid,” Thompson said, “but I would like to see more students.”
The school’s faculty and staff is comprised of individuals with a blend of education experience in both public and private schools. Several are the parents of Our Lady Star of the Sea graduates, and there are also a few alumni members on the staff.
In a letter to the OLSS community earlier this month that she wrote after agreeing to serve as interim principal, Thompson stated, “as you know, I am very dedicated to Our Lady Star of the Sea school and its families. I can assure you that I share in this school community’s dedication to caring for our students every day while providing them with a meaningful, faith-filled learning environment. I firmly believe that every child can excel and that the cooperation between home and school builds trust and self-esteem in students.”
After the students and faculty congregated in a multi-purpose room and snacked on doughnuts and juice boxes while reflecting on recently concluded summer vacation, they went out marching into the new year.
Thompson admitted music is a key aspect at OLSS.
“They do like to sing,” she said.
In addition to a Christmas program, the students also showcase their talents and skills, singing and acting during a spring program.
The students came together shortly after the day started, as they gathered in Our Lady Star of the Sea’s art deco chapel and concluded the brief gathering with prayers and the school song, “Hail Queen of Heaven.”
Hail Queen of Heaven, Star of the Sea
Guide of the wanderer here below,
Thrown on life’s surge,
We claim your care,
Save us from peril and from woe.
